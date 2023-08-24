Our Opinion: West Nile virus in Pittsfield mosquitoes should push councilors toward a workable spraying plan

By one vote, Pittsfield City Council decides there will be no mosquito spraying this summer The Pittsfield City Council opted out of the spraying portion of the city's mosquito control plan in 2021. An attempt to revive that spraying effort failed Tuesday by one vote.

After a buzzing debate, the Pittsfield City Council swatted away a proposal to revive the city’s dormant mosquito spraying program.

A coalition of the Board of Health, the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project and concerned residents have asked the city to resume its annual summer efforts to reduce mosquito populations by spraying insecticide. Anyone’s who’s been outside this summer can certainly understand the coalition’s motivation: The hot, humid weather that blanketed the region in recent months made for an ideal breeding and larval season for the miniature winged pests, and the city’s mosquito surveillance traps this summer have detected multiple specimens infected with West Nile virus.

Ward 4 Councilor James Conant, who joined city health officials and others at a recent council meeting in raising the proposal to overturn a 2021 council vote that ceased spraying, said “It’s obvious to me that we do have a health issue and we need to revisit this vote and repeal the action.”

A majority of his fellow councilors disagreed, however, and the proposal fell by just one vote. While this likely squashes the prospect of a systemic effort to prevent the stinging discomfort and real public health risk brought by these pesky insects for at least this year, it’s worth asking for future summers: What is the compromise that would get anti-spraying councilors on board with resuming mosquito mitigation efforts in Pittsfield?

If the Board of Health is joining forces with the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project and frustrated residents to mount an organized call for a return of the spraying program, that’s worth more serious consideration than what some city councilors appear to have given the issue. The presence of West Nile virus in the city’s mosquitoes should remind us this is a matter not just of bug-bite inconvenience but public health. Mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis can prove painful and even deadly in a large proportion of victims; these aren’t diseases for which increased risks should be taken lightly. And the increased risk is there, at least according to state health officials. After multiple mosquitoes within city limits tested positive for West Nile, the Department of Public Health recently upgraded Pittsfield’s risk level to moderate — meaning the DEP believes that a human infection of West Nile virus is likely or has already occurred. City Health Department Director Andy Cambi and the Board of Health are right to seek a proactive approach amid those safety risks to anyone stepping outside to enjoy the Berkshire summer.

It’s always worth considering whether the cure is worse than the disease, and it’s reasonable to be concerned over the human and environmental effects of insecticide spraying. Still, even before the City Council suspended the spraying program in 2021, the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project already had made the wise switch from a generalized fogging program to a more targeted approach. The latest proposal to resume spraying would have included two different sprays, one of which is an organic option specifically meant to mitigate impact on agricultural land and the ecosystem needed to sustain it, such as pollinator populations.

That approach satisfied the head of the city’s Health Department and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but not some city councilors, who maintained their concerns about the spray’s effect on human and pollinator health. This was the subject of some controversy in the debate leading up to the council’s vote, as some anti-spraying councilors aired their disagreements with city health officials and Berkshire Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Chris Horton on the facts regarding the calculus of risks of mosquitoes vs. risks of mosquito spraying. One at-large councilor even went so far as to say that, regardless of the risks to his constituents’ health from mosquito-borne illnesses, “we are not in a place in the world where we can let any pollinators die.”

It’s worth noting that Mr. Norton pushed back against the notion that the spraying would constitute a significant risk to nearby humans and a death sentence for pollinators, citing CDC guidelines on the former point and a study from Louisiana State University on the latter. We profess to be neither entomologists nor public health experts, so we can’t fully adjudicate the claims of unacceptable risk from spraying naysayers, although we would encourage similar epistemological humility among city councilors who suggest they know more about mosquitoes and health risks than mosquito experts and health officials.

What we would stress is that whether one is for or against spraying, there is no such thing as unalloyed benefit in policy decisions like this. Yes, spraying comes with its own risks, even as those risks are lowered by more targeted applications and more environmentally mindful sprays. But as city health officials rightly underscore, there is considerable public health risk on the other side of the ledger. And those who bristle at a targeted spraying program should consider the more pervasive program that inevitably will gain traction and public will if one or more residents contract and suffer or die from West Nile or EEE. We hope that possibility does not materialize as a dire statistic to cite next year, but either way city leaders should be motivated to come together on a compromise for a workable mosquito spraying plan.

In narrowly rejecting city health officials’ plea for a spraying plan this year, the council sent the plan back to the Board of Health and Conservation Commission for a discussion of “guidelines and protocols on spraying.” It seems to us, though, that the onus is on the councilors who rejected a reasonable proposal with the blessing of health officials to go on the record and specify how the current spraying proposal would have to change in order to persuade them. If not, we fear the city will be kicking this pressing public health issue down the road again next year — and the hotter and wetter summers brought by a changing climate bode badly for future mosquito seasons.