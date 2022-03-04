What’s a quick way to crater a city’s hopes for some desperately needed growth and revitalization? In Pittsfield’s case, all it would require is doing nothing and letting rocky roads continue to gnaw on hubcaps and morale alike.

Pittsfield’s roadways are looking and feeling rough, including many heavily traveled arteries and critical connector routes, from East Street to Barker Road. That’s a big problem — in fact, it suggests multiple big problems. It means that for residents and visitors alike, venturing to the city’s businesses and attractions poses a heightened vehicular risk on every trip.

Even if motorists do dodge the minefield of potholes, they’re still serious obstacles to keeping the city’s roads safe. Anyone who is out during heavy traffic hours watching drivers swerve to save their axles can attest to this.

A plethora of potholes stands to deflate more than just tires. It telegraphs to taxpayers — and families or businesses considering a move to Pittsfield — that the city is unable or unwilling to meet basic governmental tasks. Crumbling roads affect everyone’s quality of life, not to mention household budgets when it comes to fixing alignments and replacing tie rods. Perhaps even more worrisome for a city seeking reinvigoration and post-COVID recovery, it also undermines potentially game-changing investments in economic development. Take, for example, Mill Town Capital’s investment in Bousquet Mountain Ski Area, Berkshire West Athletic Club and the former Lakeside Christian Camp, which represents a huge opportunity for the city’s economy and the community’s residents. Meanwhile, Tamarack Road remains unnecessarily treacherous due to scores of potholes. What does this say about how seriously Pittsfield takes this sort of opportunity?

This would be bad enough if we were just talking one or two stretches of road, but the problem is much bigger. On a recent Thursday, The Eagle followed city Highway Department crews as they hit the roads in an effort to patch up as many of the worst potholes across the city as they could. By day’s end, they filled about 1,000, which is a lot — and it should put the problem in perspective that this was not nearly all of them.

And while this hard work is appreciated, it’s merely a temporary solution to the more permanent problems posed by these potholes. Vincent Barbarotta, Pittsfield’s superintendent of the Department of Public Services-Highway Division, said so: “It’s a patch job. We hope this will get us through till April.”

We have another hope come April. This paving season, the city needs to do better by its streets and pursue the more sustainable solution of actually fixing these roads. Yes, paving and street reconstruction projects are more time-consuming, expensive and disruptive than temporary fillings. In total, though, how much has the city spent patching up the same potholes that get worse every time the blacktop Band-Aids come off? That’s an investment the city instead should be making in the long-term health of its infrastructure, citizens’ quality of life and the potential for growth.

Ignoring these real roadway woes has much bigger costs.