Our Opinion: Some key considerations for the necessary task of rebuilding Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board

In the wake of a wave of resignations from the Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board, Mayor Linda Tyer said she will “reset and reconsider how this board functions” before refilling the board’s seats.

That seems a wise move, given the fact that these high-profile exits heaped more heat than light onto a controversial community issue that was already quite heated: the death of Miguel Estrella.

All but one of the board’s members quit after expressing frustration with the city solicitor’s determination that the advisory board did not have the authority to review the Pittsfield Police Department’s force investigation report in the Estrella case. We see two distinct if related issues here that need addressing if the board is to get back on track — and one of them seems easier to resolve than the other.

The spat between discontented board members and other city officials seemed to be spurred by clashing understandings of the board’s authority, duties and limits. In detailing the reasons for her departure, former board Chair Ellen Maxon said she was not only “disappointed” but “shocked” to hear from the city solicitor’s office that the advisory board did not have the authority to review the PPD’s internal force investigation. When panel members realized they’d have no oversight on use of force investigations, she said, “People were like ‘Why are we doing this then?’”

A deeper question is why this mutual misunderstanding festered until a tragedy brought it to the surface and higher tensions made it harder to resolve. For her part, Mayor Tyer said she understands the outgoing board members’ frustrations, but they should have known the contours and borders of the panel’s powers.

Did this costly confusion stem from the mayor’s office failing to properly relay the board’s mission when reconstituting it in 2019 or board members’ failure to grasp their own mandate? Or was it some combination thereof? We can’t and won’t speculate as to what the answer is, but it underscores the need for the mayor to prioritize clear communication on those key points in bringing the board back to life.

That’s the relatively simple part, although it’s a requisite for tackling the stickier debate raised by this spat: What should be the authority and limits of such a board? Incidents within and outside of Berkshire County have prompted difficult but necessary conversations about how to bring reform, transparency and oversight to the public departments meant to protect and serve us. The moral necessity of this mission does not negate its complicating factors, from the strictures of civil service and police union contracts to the inevitable intrusion of politics.

The board’s request to review the force investigation report on the police shooting of Mr. Estrella apparently prompted a discussion between Mayor Tyer, Police Chief Michael Wynn and City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta on whether to update the board’s ordinance, including its ability to review those kinds of reports.

The mayor said she hoped to work with advisory board members on identifying real ways to improve the ordinance, though she said it’s “disappointing” that their resignations now undercut that. To be sure, the former board members are well within their rights to follow their consciences on their decision to leave their posts on the advisory board. It’s worth noting, though, that if you’re agitating for a stronger hand on the wheel, leaving doesn’t do that — it simply removes your hand from the wheel entirely.

We believe a police advisory board is a necessity for cities like Pittsfield. For that reason, we want to see it succeed, even as its mission is a complex and pressurized one. Right now, that requires looking forward and not backward to reconstitute the board.

The first forward step must be discussing and designing the appropriate parameters for the Police Advisory and Review Board. As this recent setback demonstrates, far better commuication will be needed to effect that goal.