Our Opinion: Pittsfield council can and should decide on chief residency rules without needless delay of a referendum

Should the Pittsfield police chief have to live in Pittsfield? City Council passes proposed ballot question to city solicitor Should employees in Pittsfield’s top public safety positions be allowed to live outside city limits? After a vote by the City Council on Tuesday, Pittsfield politicians are one step closer to asking residents to answer that question.

When we urged the Pittsfield City Council to settle the question of whether to keep the police chief residency requirement sooner rather than later, punting on the issue and leaving the matter to a simple referendum instead of a more thoughtful policy process is not what we had in mind.

Unfortunately, though, it seems the council is seriously weighing that shortsighted approach. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilor Ken Warren introduced a petition to add a question to city ballots in the upcoming November election: Shall the city eliminate the restriction requiring certain public safety management positions to reside in the city? Councilors voted unanimously to send that petition to the city solicitor for review and possible reformat.

While this is only a preliminary step toward trying to settle this issue via direct referendum, we hope councilors reconsider the notion of using such a blunt tool to carve out a path forward on an issue that demands a thoughtful and nuanced look from the city’s elected legislative leaders.

When Mayor Linda Tyer announced she will not seek reelection, she also said she will leave the choice of hiring a permanent replacement for recently retired Police Chief Michael Wynn to whoever takes the mayor’s office after November’s city elections. What Mayor Tyer has done, however, is propose some changes to the city’s residency requirement rules for public safety management positions in order to attract a larger, more competitive candidate pool for the police chief job. (She also recommended bumping up the job’s pay range.)

We see both sides of the residency requirement debate. Mayor Tyer is right that the current rule limits the potential pool of chief applicants even as smaller cities already have a harder time competing for the attention of quality candidates with options all over. It makes sense to try and position Pittsfield to attract as many of those quality chief candidates as possible. But the spirit of the existing residency requirement makes sense, too: The police department and the residents it must serve and protect are better served by a chief who is familiar with and invested in the community in a way that can only really be captured by living here.

As with any proposed changes to longstanding rules, the devil is in the details. Mayor Tyer has proposed allowing the city’s public safety heads to live within 20 miles of Pittsfield’s borders, which would at least rule out chiefs commuting from more untenable distances. We have proposed an on-ramp approach for high-quality chief candidates who don’t currently live here that would allow a fair interval — perhaps six months or a year — to secure a Pittsfield residence. That approach could be tailored even more tightly to allow that on-ramp only for internal candidates, as it’s worth encouraging those PPD officers already familiar with the department who could be quality applicants even if they currently reside in a neighboring community.

Any such nuance, however, would be lost if councilors passed the buck to voters in the form of a yes-or-no referendum. If referring this question to the city solicitor isn’t just a political stunt — which would be irresponsible in itself given the import of this issue and the timeliness with which it should be seriously addressed — what happens if “no” wins? Would that allow for future city leaders to hire someone to run the police or fire department whose residence is not just 20 miles away but hundreds? Or would it allow a top public safety official who lived in Pittsfield when initially hired to buy an out-of-state residence or a summer home on the Cape and commute?

We’ve said it before, and it bears repeating: The City Council should settle the residency requirement debate soon so it doesn’t linger into the next mayoral administration, further complicating and delaying the hiring process for the city’s next permanent police chief. Reaffirm the residency requirement, recommend its elimination or suggest changes — it might be a tough choice, but these are the critical policy-making decisions for which Pittsfield voters hired their councilors. They should do their job instead of wasting more time and energy on this overly simplistic path of least resistance that would needlessly delay that critical decision.