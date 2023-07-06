Our Opinion: A salute to Police Chief Wynn and a sober look at Pittsfield's task of replacing him

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn signs off in emotional ceremony The outgoing chief acknowledged the pomp and circumstance of the day — the recognition of his almost 30 years with the department, as well as his designation as grand marshal of the parade — made him emotional.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn handled his last day of duty the same as he did his previous 28 years with the department: with impeccable professionalism and heartfelt care for the officers he led and the community he served.

As Pittsfield prepares the search process for a permanent new police chief, the plus side is that Chief Wynn’s time at the top of the force has provided an exemplary model.

His experience, including stints as an instructor for the Justice System Training and Research Institute at Roger Williams University and the Municipal Police Training Committee, highlighted the importance of high-quality training in modern policing.

His emphasis on the “community” part of community policing has been admirable, not just in his representation of the department at Pittsfield community events but through additional service such as his service on the national leadership council for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a nonprofit that works to steer youth away from violence and crime and keep them out of the criminal justice system entirely.

And as the national conversation about increasing police accountability rightfully intensified after several high-profile police killings across the country, Chief Wynn has lent a sensible and sensitive voice in favor of necessary reform. He marched with Berkshire Interfaith Organizing in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and joined their call for systemic change to make policing more responsive and responsible; he served on the state Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission created by landmark police reform legislation; and he successfully (if somewhat latently) pushed for a PPD body camera policy to increase transparency in everyday policing.

Pittsfield officials want to increase the police chief salary before launching a search. City councilors aren't convinced City leaders say there’s changes that need to be made to the position of police chief before the search for a new full-time chief begins.

The downside is that losing such a valuable police department leader only underscores the difficulties for smaller cities in rural regions — like Pittsfield — when competing with other municipalities to attract similarly qualified chief candidates. As such, Mayor Linda Tyer’s proposal to bump up the city’s chief salary range from between $115,214 and $149,778 to between $133,500 and $173,550 makes sense. It might be disproportionately tougher for Pittsfield to cough up that range of funds compared to other cities also putting out feelers for a new chief, but the reality is that Pittsfield is competing for the same talent pool. While the City Council’s subcommittee on ordinance and rules recently rejected the mayor’s proposal to bump up the police chief pay range, we hope they’ll reconsider an investment that amounts to tens of thousands of dollars more per year but could pay a critical dividend to the city’s future in attracting a stronger pool of chief candidates. There is a fine line between fiscal responsibility and needless frugality, and the new chief hiring process is no time to be cheap.

In addition to the salary range proposal, the mayor also recommended loosening the city’s public safety manager residency requirements, which would allow positions like the police chief to be held by anyone living within a 20-mile radius of the city instead of the city’s current rule that requires residency within city limits. Councilors were also cool to that plan, and we see both sides of that debate. The mayor is right that the current residency requirement for police chief (and other municipal public safety head positions) is likely to reduce the applicant pool, and the city’s human resources director told city councilors that there are potential applicants from within the department who can’t apply because they live outside city limits. On the other hand, the spirit of the residency requirement seeks to ensure a police chief is enmeshed and familiar with the community she or he is meant to serve and protect — a standard worth preserving.

It would be worthwhile to seek a reasonable middle ground. For example, the city could retain the current residency requirement for applicants outside the department to immediately move to Pittsfield if hired as chief but provide a carve-out targeted toward internal chief applicants that would allow for an on-ramp interval to move to Pittsfield — say one or two years. Such a policy would still recognize the importance of chiefs having skin in the game and a foot solidly in the community they serve but would make it somewhat easier for more internal candidates with the requisite skills and experience to apply and hopefully increases the quality choices for the city’s next police chief.

Mayor Tyer, who is not seeking reelection, is opting to leave leave the hiring decision on Chief Wynn’s permanent replacement to the city’s next mayor. While that is her prerogative, we’ve stressed before that the debates about how the city will select a new chief must be settled by the time voters pick a new mayor later this year. Putting off the pick of a new permanent chief that long only makes it more imperative to ensure the city’s next mayoral administration won’t get bogged down in the same debates and instead will be able to hit the ground running on hiring a new chief.

Chief Wynn’s time atop the PPD has demonstrated the priceless value of finding high-caliber leadership for the city’s police force. But city leaders would do well to remember the needlessly long time that Chief Wynn spent as acting chief — and do everything possible to avoid another such delay in the current search for a permanent Pittsfield police chief.