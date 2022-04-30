Our Opinion: Pittsfield Police should have body cams

When it comes to analyzing deadly and controversial interactions between police and civilians, zooming in on the truth should be prioritized by every department and available to every community. Pittsfield is learning this lesson the hard way as the community continues to be torn by the death of Miguel Estrella, the 22-year-old city resident who was fatally shot by police while in the throes of mental health crisis after officers say he advanced on them with a knife.

Pittsfield residents say 'never again' should a mental health crisis end in a police shooting. Some think body cameras could be the solution Local attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo, who submitted the petition for body cameras to the City Council Tuesay, said "clearly body cameras are not a fix all or panacea," but argued that adding the technology to the police department would go a long way to "preserving truth."

No policy can undo the tragedy of this case, but it painfully underscores what should have already been clear: Any uncertainty surrounding the granular details of such encounters only turns up tensions and multiplies the hanging questions that often sow distrust between police forces and vulnerable communities. In the story of how Mr. Estrella died that Friday night on Onota Street, we can only wonder which details might have been made clearer and more readily apparent to officials and an anxious public if Pittsfield Police officers were equipped with body cameras.

We should not have to wonder. To that end, we agree with 100-plus community signatories on the central premise of a petition submitted this week to the City Council: Pittsfield Police should be equipped with body cameras.

Pittsfield Police Department study finds officer was justified in fatal March shooting of Miguel Estrella An internal investigation by Pittsfield police finds that the officer who shot and killed city resident Miguel Estrella on March 25 followed “use of force guidelines” and that Estrella posed an immediate threat as he came at an officer “at a fast pace” with a raised knife.

While the PPD has released its internal force investigation team report, other probes, like that of the District Attorney’s Office, are still pending. Previously, we have stressed that we will not prejudge these investigations, and we reiterate our urge for others to do the same and delay any far-reaching conclusions until the culmination of all relevant fact-finding missions. It also bears repeating that the DA’s Office and other relevant authorities should get this critical information out to the public as swiftly and transparently as possible.

Still, a common-sense policy like putting body cams on public safety agents equipped with deadly force need not be pursued or perceived as “taking a side” in this or any particular case. One need not prejudge the necessary investigations into Mr. Estrella’s death to see the benefit body cams offer.

In fact, they stand to help the investigative process itself, especially in cases like this one with multiple and sometimes contradictory eyewitness accounts. Further, they add a layer of accountability to policing — a field whose ethical practice demands more of it — but they can just as easily serve to exonerate police who act properly in tense situations. They also offer valuable instructional potential for demonstrating to trainee officers how (and how not) to handle difficult situations from a first-person perspective. Improving de-escalation and use-of-force training makes everyone, civilians and officers alike, safer. Body cams should also be seen as an important tool to that end.

While we believe this policy’s upsides are worth it, as with any proposal there should be an honest accounting of potential downsides as well. Police and the public would have to be properly educated for the desired effect to take hold. There are concrete but complicated questions about how footage is stored and made available, as well as what happens if and when cameras malfunction or aren’t deployed properly. For some, it will also brush up against the ever-shifting line between public-facing technology and privacy expectations. Clarity on how the cameras work would be necessary for fairly adjusting those expectations: Are there different brands of body cameras with different functionality? Are they always recording, or only sometimes? If the latter, is it automatic, such as when a weapon is drawn or a traffic stop is initiated, or does the officer have to manually switch it on?

Then there is the actual cost, which could be considerable for a city department, though there is the possibility of some relief from external funding. Like their counterparts in Great Barrington and Sheffield, the PPD could seek grants from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which promotes police body cam use across the commonwealth.

Yes, there are costs to systematically getting a better view of the truth in police encounters. But eschewing that view when there’s a relatively simple and fair lens available bears its own costs. Pittsfield is now finding out how high that cost can be as toxic uncertainty still grips the public in the wake of a high-profile fatal police encounter that is poised to further deadly divisions between the police and the people they serve. Body cams could curb that cost; city and police department leadership can’t afford to ignore that.