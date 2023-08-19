Our Opinion: Assessing Pittsfield Public Schools' new plan to limit device disruption in classrooms

The Pittsfield School Committee approves a new plan for enforcing cellphone use in class. Here's what it entails ... Pittsfield Public Schools administrators laid out their plans for enforcement of its cellphone policy Wednesday, including the use of Yondr pouches in cases of repeat infractions.

When students return to Pittsfield Public Schools next month, they’ll have an updated slate of cellphone rules to follow. And at school year’s end, we’ll have another key set of data to see what works in this pitched battle for students’ attention playing out in schools across Berkshire County.

In an effort to address city educators’ concerns and mitigate the disruptive effect of devices in the classrooms, the Pittsfield School Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a new student phone policy that will apply to all district schools. The rules will differ by grade level.

Elementary students will not be allowed to have cellphones in school at all. Middle school students will be allowed to bring their phones to school and use them during lunch and recess, but during class time they will put their devices in “cellphone pocket charts” — essentially a caddy with a separate slot to store each student’s device — that will hang on each classroom’s door. High school classrooms will also have these cellphone caddies, but high schoolers will be allowed to keep their devices on their persons throughout the school day; students will be obliged to keep their phones on silent in their bags during class time, and if a student disregards this rule, then his or her phone will go into the pocket storage for the remainder of the class. Repeated violations will result in students losing their phone to a Yondr pouch — a timed magnetic lock case that restricts access to the device inside — for anywhere from one day to two weeks, depending on the number of offenses.

Pittsfield educators ask for help in 'power struggle' between students and their phones School Committee Chair Dr. William Cameron said he’d be accelerating the district’s review of its cellphone policy and that the item would return to the committee’s agenda for discussion at the next committee meeting in June 28.

Credit where it’s due to the Pittsfield School Committee for being responsive to teachers’ pleas for help on an issue that is affecting kids’ educations and making it harder for educators to do their jobs. Across the county, debates swirl about what to do about the pernicious effect of mobile devices on student attention spans and classroom productivity, and PPS teachers in recent months have pleaded with the city’s school board to do something to help them in what they call a “power struggle” with addictive technology in the hands of young kids.

Even when there are all the right reasons behind such an intervention, new policies seeking to regulate ubiquitous behavior can be tough to institute cleanly. That’s only truer the more complex the policy, and we wonder whether having slightly different policies for middle schoolers and high schoolers that afford more liberty to the latter are worth the potential complications. While on its face it might seem sensible to provide a bit more freedom to older students, it stands to reason that there’s essentially nothing productive or undisruptive that students could do with their personal devices during class, whether they’re in seventh grade or 10th. What is gained by allowing high schoolers to keep their devices on their persons during class, thereby increasing temptation to them and making it more likely the teacher will have to stop class and intervene? Each high school classroom will get one of these caddies anyway — what’s lost by simply storing all devices in it during class?

While some might expect more maturity on average from a high schooler than a middle schooler, even if that expectation bore out evenly, maturity is not the only problem here. Our youth have phone-use issues partly because most of the grown-ups around them model those behavioral problems, too. Instilling some harder-edged device discipline even at the high school level as well as the middle school level might make a difference for this generation. And if teachers can simply see the phones deposited into the caddies at the start of class instead of looking for device policy abusers throughout a lesson, it could lessen the likelihood and frequency that teachers would have to add the task of being phone police to the already tall order of educating and nurturing our youth a couple-dozen at a time.

Hopefully we are wrong and the rules Pittsfield Public Schools are putting in place this year will prove effective even in high school settings with few setbacks. Either way, we’ll have some data to assess next summer to see if the policy requires modification or is worth modeling elsewhere. Other districts, as well as state education officials, are desperately seeking solutions to this technological conundrum in our classrooms. With any luck, perhaps Pittsfield students will learn some lessons they can pass on to their elders.