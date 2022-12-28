Our Opinion: Pittsfield endures a bad storm, worse road conditions

We echo the complaints of many motorists making their way through Pittsfield after the holiday weekend: The city’s roads simply should not be this rough several days after the last snowfall.

Days after a surprise blizzard, Pittsfield roads remained treacherous. Skip the 'blame game,' one councilor says Pittsfield saw nearly three dozen intersection crashes over the two-day Christmas weekend as road crews struggled to remove ice and snow after Friday’s surprise blizzard, sparking a rumor they’d gone on strike.

Yes, it was a unique winter storm to combat, with a few more inches of snowfall than expected and frigid temps quickly freezing any moisture on the road at the worst possible time as Christmas made staffing more difficult. Yet those who live in Pittsfield — and those who had to travel through it — were left wondering why road conditions were so markedly worse within the city limits compared to neighboring communities. In fact, for those braving residential streets like Pomeroy Avenue or critical connective arteries like Barker and Dalton roads, they were still left wondering Tuesday morning.

That’s unacceptable. About 70 motor vehicle accidents occurred in Pittsfield between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, nearly all of those accidents were minor, but allowing roads to languish in similarly dangerous conditions for two more days is tempting fate for taxpayers who deserve a better deal for their investment in basic services like road maintenance.

This is far from the first time we’ve used this space to lodge serious concerns with Pittsfield’s roadways, and we fear it won’t be the last. That many of the city’s streets are in disrepair year-round makes it more likely for them to be worse in winter conditions.

Pittsfield Public Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales said that the initial staffing of the city’s road crews was not prepared for how much the snowfall exceeded forecasts, and that once the snow accumulated and plummeting temperatures froze it in place, it became nearly impossible to plow. Yet Pittsfield’s snow accumulation came to less than 4 inches and, again, other municipalities facing similar conditions apparently weren’t caught off-guard. No municipality should in New England, a place where freezing winter temps and snowfall that piles up past predictions, especially in higher-elevation regions like ours, must be expected.

Compared to its less-populous neighbors, Pittsfield has more road miles to maintain and a dwindling tax base with which to perform that crucial public duty. Yet as the city hopes to reverse those economic trends by attracting investment, spurring development and seeding growth, the constant and understandable complaints about the city’s systemic roadway struggles undermine those goals. While local governments cannot spend American Rescue Plan funds on road maintenance projects, that robust injection of federal COVID relief money should put Pittsfield in a place where the city shouldn’t have to decide between the critical maintenance of its roadways and other budget priorities. Ask anyone who had to drive on Pittsfield’s roads over the last 72 hours, and they’ll tell you what we and others have been saying for some time: This city not only needs better roads but better methods of maintaining them.

We hope that’s part of the discussion at the Pittsfield City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting, where Mr. Morales plans to present a report to councilors on last weekend’s less-than-satisfactory road-clearing work as well as what the city can do to prevent a similar situation from happening again. Better late than never — we and many other frustrated motorists will be listening closely.