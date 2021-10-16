Pittsfield and Taconic high schools appear to have an outsized issue with fights and other violent events on campus. This is a tough problem to face properly, but one thing that makes it more difficult is the School Committee’s stifling of discussion on key issues related to safety such as the district’s use of school resource officers.
A particularly egregious fight last month at Taconic raised questions about safety in city schools, renewing focus on the number and placement of school resource officers. The district currently has two SROs who rotate among four schools: Reid Middle School, Herberg Middle School, Pittsfield High School and Taconic High School. Some believe increasing the presence of SROs could prevent the sort of violence that has recently caught the community’s attention. Others think it might have little to no effect, while some worry about potential downsides of increased police presence in schools.
While perspectives vary, the subject is a priority for many in the district, from school board candidates to a recent Park Square rally where residents gathered with signs and slogans to support the use of SROs in city schools. Yet even as that conversation spills out into the street, it’s currently a topic non grata with the School Committee; it voted earlier this month to hold off discussing the district’s use of SROs until a community survey could be conducted by an outside consultant.
Why must discussion on this matter hold just to bring in a consultant? Superintendent Joe Curtis said that the district is working on a contract to start by next month at the earliest, with the survey results expected by April. The relevant stakeholders in the city’s school community are raising their voices now. Listening to them doesn’t require hiring a consultant; the latter is reasonable but should not preclude or delay the former. The urgency of this issue demands that the public be able to engage local education officials on these pressing issues before the school year nears its end. And by the numbers, it is urgent. In 2019-20, the last school year for which there is complete data, Pittsfield’s two high schools had more discipline events for violence — fights, physical attacks or threats of attack — than comparable districts, with Taconic having nearly twice that of any other comparable schools outside the district.
SROs should not be considered a panacea or the only component of a response to this issue. There is much debate about the efficacy and practicality of officers in schools, especially since their hiring and staffing is ultimately up to the Pittsfield Police Department, which might not be able to spare the staff or training resources.
We seek not to settle that debate but to stress it should be one that is proactively fostered between education officials and their constituents instead of arbitrarily delayed for the sake of an outside consultant’s survey.
Solving tough community problems like this one requires transparency, engagement, a chance to speak and a willingness to listen between members of the public and officials.
On this matter, the School Committee is failing that test.