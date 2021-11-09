Pittsfield has some important choices ahead for how to spend more than $40 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. City leaders have sought to prime the pump for critical discussion on these important decisions with community forums, surveys, preliminary pitches from the mayor’s office and the formation of an American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Council.
In the recent city elections, oversight of ARPA spending was a frequent topic. At least one City Council candidate — Karen Kalinowsky, who won an at-large seat — questioned why the ARPA Advisory Council’s meetings are not open to the public, arguing that the public is shut out from observing and questioning city leaders who will ostensibly have an outsized influence on how these millions of dollars are spent.
We agree with this critique. Earlier this year, we praised Mayor Linda Tyer’s pronouncements about prioritizing open and robust community engagement on ARPA spending, including her plans for an advisory council. While we still think the advisory council is a great idea to give critical community voices a space to flag potential uses for these public funds, its openness and robustness of community engagement is certainly limited by retreating behind closed doors to do so.
As it stands now, there are not even notices on the city’s calendar so that these community stakeholders’ neighbors might be able to bend their ears before or after one of these opaque meetings.
The mayor has defended holding the advisory council meetings out of the public eye by saying this “allows them to be honest and forthright with us about what they’re seeing, without being worried that they’re being watched and questioned,” adding “It’s really important to me that space is honored in a way that builds trust.”
The people of Pittsfield, though, deserve this to be handled in a way that builds trust with them as well. The intent of this panel is to inform official decisions on how to spend the public’s money — a big chunk of it, in this case. An outcome that the mayor and other leaders should be keen on avoiding is the inevitable hard feelings and division a month or a year or three years after the money is spent if residents continue to wonder why the necessary debate and discussion was not more transparent. Further, even if this ad-hoc committee meeting privately to discuss public spending decisions does not violate the letter of state open meeting laws, it certainly chafes against their spirit.
How Pittsfield spends ARPA money will not be decided by referendum, nor should it be. But the leaders who have the responsibility of shaping and making those decisions should do so while welcoming public oversight, not shunning it.
In the spirit of civic advocacy and official accountability, we always believe that being as transparent as reasonably possible is always the best policy.
That remains true for Pittsfield’s ARPA Advisory Council, which should be meeting publicly.