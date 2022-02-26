Meet the man who Pittsfield city officials hope will champion its diversity, equity and inclusion work The selection of a candidate for the city's first ever chief diversity officer has been many months in the making.

When Pittsfield leaders first endorsed creating the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we praised the effort. Now that the City Council has hired a leader for this office, we reiterate that we want to see its critical mission succeed. Our public sector is fairer and stronger and our communities safer and more engaged when all of our neighbors see themselves represented among the city’s workforce. That goes especially for Pittsfield, Berkshire County’s most populous and most diverse municipality.

Pittsfield hires Michael Obasohan as its first chief diversity officer. Split vote 'shocks me,' one councilor says Michael Obasohan's appointment was announced to the sound of applause in the City Council chambers Tuesday night, but the debate by the City Council ahead of his appointment was far from joyous.

The keys to success for this office are the same we would expect from any municipal entity: Distill its aims into concrete goals, chart a clear path to achieving them and openly engage the public on progress. This would also go a long way to rebut the arguments from some city officials that this new office is unnecessary and wasteful. When the City Council approved Mayor Linda Tyer’s proposal to hire Michael Obasohan to lead the office, it wasn’t a unanimous vote, which spurred some sparks. Councilors who voted against did not take issue with Mr. Obasohan as a candidate but with the existence of the job itself. Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick, for example, said, “This position is going to do absolutely nothing for the city of Pittsfield but soak money from much needed public projects and raise our taxes ... by expanding and establishing a new bureaucracy in the city of Pittsfield.”

It’s reasonable for officials to carefully eye the creation of new departments and be wary of bureaucratic expansion at the expense of taxpayers. But it’s also reasonable to recognize the shortcomings this new office is poised to address and how that stands to strengthen the city’s functionality and governance. Even those councilors opposed to this office should acknowledge the hiring and retention problems that the city’s human resource officials have flagged for some time.

Further, representation does matter. When people see themselves represented in their city’s workforce — especially those who have been historically marginalized from that sphere — they are better served and more engaged. Everyone benefits from a public sector that pulls from a wider talent pool and engages more constructively with constituents. Mr. Obasohan, as the first Black man ever elected to the North Adams City Council, knows this firsthand. So does Pittsfield At-Large Councilor Pete White, whose passionate endorsement for creating the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion stemmed in part from growing up with spina bifida and not seeing other people with disabilities represented in public service roles. Shaping a public workforce by, of and for the people that leaves no one out should be a priority that rises above politics.

A platitudinous approach here is insufficient and unnecessary. The best way for this office and its new leader to persuade those who shortsightedly dismiss any efforts to bolster diversity and inclusion is to move with purpose and transparency. Set some concrete goals with quantitative metrics on hiring, retention and representation. Be open about what those targets are, and keep the public apprised about the process of hitting them.

We believe this approach will help Pittsfield’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion succeed — and that’s what we want to see.