Our Opinion: Some chief considerations for state's new police misconduct database

A public database of law enforcement disciplinary records has raised concerns among some Berkshire police chiefs A week after its release, local police chiefs have questions about what was included on the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training database, a tool for giving the public a window into disciplary records within Massachusetts law enforcement agencies.

The new state database of law enforcement disciplinary records released last month was bound to ruffle feathers. This new source of public information on the conduct of the commonwealth’s police officers is a step forward for accountability. Measures to increase transparency (whether it’s the police, the Legislature or the governor’s office) rarely get a warm welcome from those suddenly faced with a larger dose of disinfecting sunlight.

Nevertheless, as we argued last week while praising the database’s contribution to a more transparent police culture in Massachusetts, there is room for refining this informational resource mandated by a 2020 police reform law and maintained by the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. This database is the first of its kind in the state — an important creation with plenty of opportunity for improvement.

As such, we urge the POST Commission to heed the good-faith criticism offered by some Berkshire police chiefs in the wake of the database’s rollout. Interim Pittsfield Police Chief Thomas Dawley, for instance, claimed the database entries lacked some necessary context for citizens to evaluate numerous instances of misconduct that run the gamut in type and severity. Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout voiced a similar critique, saying the list lumped together serious misconduct — e.g., bias or excessive force — with comparably minor policy violations in an imbalanced manner.

There’s value in these perspectives, as a more contextually balanced database would likely be a more publicly informative one. The critiques of the database’s structure we raised in an editorial last week are not only adjacent to these chiefs’ concerns but might offer a solution. One thing we found about the database was that, while expansive, many of its entries are far too vague to be sufficiently informative and transparent.

Take, for example, the entry for the only Lee Police Department officer on the POST Commission’s list. The allegation type and subtype for the misconduct noted it as “other,” a meaningless data point that checks someone’s box but fails to meet the threshold of informing citizens or holding law enforcement to account.

Standardized, detailed entries would make the database more publicly illuminating while providing the greater context called for by some police chiefs.

This should be the number-one goal for the POST Commission as well as police departments, which are required by the 2020 law to publicly report records of sustained misconduct allegations. Departments should provide much more than the bare minimum of reporting details, which can and should be translated by the commission into more substantive entries so that the database more thoroughly informs the public while making greater distinction between types and degrees of misconduct.

Respecting police and preserving their oath to serve and protect means holding these public safety agents equipped with lethal force to a higher standard, which is why it is useful to have a public record of even minor sustained misconduct allegations. Still, Chief Strout’s point about lumping together instances of misconduct ranging from policy infractions to criminal behavior is well taken and suggests a better structure for the database where all entries remain but are broken into categories. This distinction could be kept simple, not unlike that of misdemeanors and felonies — perhaps one alphabetized list for relatively minor violations and another for serious ones such as untruthfulness, excessive force, bias and criminal activity.

There are some risks to this formulation. Who gets to decide where the line is between minor and major violations? Should officers who have sustained complaints in both categories have their complaints split up across categories, therefore making the list longer and more complicated to read and search? Still, the upside of a potentially fairer and more informative database is worth consideration.

We make and echo these critiques not to wither the database but to make it stronger, both in terms of informing Bay Staters and incentivizing police departments to be as transparent as possible. Unlike the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, which sent a letter to the POST Commission asking it to take down the database “until everything was taken care of,” we don’t think the predictable hiccups that come with this sort of rollout should kibosh it. The nature of increasing accountability is such that no matter what form the database takes, some within the new light it shines will lobby for its alteration or disappearance. It’s up to the POST Commission to separate the wheat from the chaff and let the good-faith criticism guide the upgrades to this critical tool for transparency.