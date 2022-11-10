Our Opinion: Our takeaways from a tense election night

Election night’s white-knuckle uncertainty is likely to be with us for some time. Still, there is some day-after analysis to be had. The so-called “red wave” was a bit more anemic than some had prophesied.

Republicans will likely take a majority in the House, though it might wind up slimmer than predicted. Meanwhile, there’s a decent chance that Democrats maintain control of the Senate.

That ultimately depends on some Senate races that were still too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon: In Arizona, Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly looked to be a bit ahead of Republican challenger Blake Masters, while in Nevada Republican challenger Adam Laxalt held a small lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. As of Wednesday afternoon, both states still were yet to count at least a quarter of their votes.

Then there’s Georgia, where state law requires the winner to capture an outright majority of votes. A bitter nail-biter between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker also featured a third-party candidate who absorbed about two percent of the vote. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Warnock and Mr. Walker were at 49.4 and 48.5 respectively. An expected runoff would take place in less than a month. It also would be a bit of deja vu from the 2020 election, when control of the Senate was similarly up for grabs and determined by a Georgia runoff.

That runoff, which gave Democrats the razor-thin Senate majority they currently have, occurred on a Tuesday in January 2021 — the day before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Arguably, that day of infamy — and the residual threats to American democracy that emanated from it — played a part in these midterms. That Democrats were able to mitigate the typical midterm backlash against the president’s party, even amid considerable economic anxieties, might have been aided by American voters balking at the extremism embodied by the election-deniers and MAGA hardliners that made up a considerable share of Republican candidates on Tuesday’s ballots. Another factor might have been that many battleground states, from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire, featured Republican candidates whose glaring flaws and loyalty to Mr. Trump outstripped their substantive strengths. The Supreme Court ripping up a half-century of federal abortion rights precedents and thrusting that issue into voters’ calculus certainly played a part, too. Perhaps, though, the Democrats avoiding a total massacre in the midterms suggests that more and more of the country is tiring of — or recoiling from — a dangerously extreme wing of the Republican Party.

Still, it looks like Republicans will take the House, and no matter how slim the margin, the consequences could be dire. Particularly for us in the Berkshires, it would mean our U.S. Rep. Richard Neal would lose his powerful chairman’s seat on the House Committee on Ways and Means. More broadly, it could spell chaos for the whole country: more gridlock and divisiveness on Capitol Hill as Donald Trump loyalist Rep. Kevin McCarthy readies to take the House Speaker role; a partisan effort to push aside the Jan. 6 congressional investigation in favor of probing Hunter Biden’s laptop; revenge impeachments on behalf of a former president who demands loyalty over reason and principle.

The existential threat to our democracy is far from over. Mr. Trump is ramping up his sore-loser grievances and toxic falsehoods about the 2020 election, readying to announce another presidential run as soon as next week. Meanwhile, he still puppeteers far too many sycophants within the Republican Party who are either too afraid to break with his extremist MAGA movement or are simply true believers of his “big lie.” Perhaps the only consolation we have right now is that his party might not control both houses of Congress while he continues to wage that war against our democratic institutions.

Massachusetts

Meanwhile, Bay State voters solidly repudiated the MAGA movement on their ballots. That’s not so surprising in deep-blue Massachusetts. Still, we are glad to see the state electorate roundly reject Republican hopefuls for statewide office who seemed more concerned with demonstrating their Trump-wing bona fides than pursuing the pragmatic, reasonable Republicanism that Massachusetts has traditionally embraced.

With wide-margin victories, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell both made history. Ms. Healey is both the first woman elected governor in Massachusetts (North Adams native and former Lt. Gov. Jane Swift became the first woman acting governor in 2001) as well as the first lesbian governor-elect in U.S. history. Ms. Campbell is the first Black woman elected to the role of the state’s top law enforcement officer.

When we endorsed these candidates, we made no mention of their identities, as the merits of their resumes and the contents of their characters were what convinced us of their fitness for office. That is still true as they prepare to take those offices, but having capable public servants in critical leadership roles who also bring more diverse representation to the highest halls of state government is a great thing. Government works best when it works for — and represents — all of us.

Berkshire County

William 'Smitty' Pignatelli is reelected in a landslide to 3rd Berkshire District UPDATED RESULTS: State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli easily defeated Green-Rainbow party candidate Michael Lavery on Tuesday night to earn another term in the 3rd Berkshire District.

This election ushers in a new reality for Berkshire representation on Beacon Hill. Our delegation is losing a state House seat, while our place in the Western Massachusetts state Senate district has been somewhat diluted as that district grows eastward due to regional population loss in the 2020 census. That makes it all the more crucial that Berkshire voters opted to send seasoned Berkshire lawmakers back to the Statehouse to represent us in both chambers. Veteran Rep. Smitty Pignatelli fended off a challenge from a Becket town official, while Rep. Paul Mark defeated an independent candidate with no political experience to fill the state Senate seat left open by Adam Hinds. Their landslide victories give them a mandate to put their legislative experience to work in ensuring oft-overlooked Berkshire voices and communities are heard on Beacon Hill.

Meanwhile, an important but often ignored statewide panel will have Berkshire representation for the first time in recent memory. Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, followed up her dark horse Democratic primary victory to win the Governor’s Council election for the 8th District. The district includes more than four counties and nearly the entire western half of the state, which means Berkshire representation is far from a given. The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent to the governor on several matters, most notably approving judicial and parole board appointments as well as weighing in on pardons and commutations. Having a Berkshire voice who has the governor’s ear and a place at the table where those issues are weighed should be a big boon for our region.

Last but far from least, we all owe a great deal of thanks to your friendly neighborhood poll workers and election officials. In clerks’ offices and polling stations throughout the county and across the county, they help facilitate our democracy at the local level. That ever-important job isn’t getting any easier between a tensely polarizing political climate, systematic attacks on our democratic institutions, and the added complexities of early and mail-in voting options.

When any election nears, we always encourage our readers to take up their civic duty and vote, but that’s only possible because of the folks in our communities who work carefully and thanklessly to ensure the lifeblood of our democracy can flow. To them, we say a heartfelt thank you.