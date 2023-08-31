Our Opinion: Police misconduct database is a small but real step forward for accountability and transparency

26 Berkshire County officers appear in state's misconduct database A state commission has released a dataset of police officers in Massachusetts who have had sustained allegations of misconduct against them, including 26 Berkshire County officers.

When we advocated for the passage of sweeping police reform law in Massachusetts, we did so because government entities must be transparent and accountable — especially those equipped with deadly force and a duty to public safety.

Last week, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission — created by the 2021 police reform law — took a small but critical step toward that needed transparency upgrade with the release of a statewide officer misconduct database. In it, citizens can find information regarding sustained allegations of misconduct against more than 2,100 officers from 273 law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth, including Massachusetts State Police as well as local departments. As an Eagle report on the database’s content shows, the list includes 26 officers from Berkshire County forces: 17 from Pittsfield, three from Williamstown and one each from Egremont, Lanesborough, Lee, North Adams, Otis and Sheffield.

To be clear, this list is not exhaustive of all officers who have ever received any complaints; the database only comprises instances of misconduct that are substantiated by a preponderance of evidence. In accordance with the 2021 law, law enforcement agencies are required to report submitting documents about internal investigations to the POST Commission, which reviewed the allegations and evidence. The dataset released to the public last week, organized in alphabetical order by agency, includes summaries of the incidents and the discipline officers received. Types of misconduct range from criminal acts and excessive force violations to incidents of officer bias and issues with truthfulness such as falsifying a police report.

By our lights, there’s room for improvement here in terms of the information provided by departments and the POST Commission drilling down on details, particularly regarding the specificity of misconduct and discipline descriptions. For instance, under the “allegation type,” “subtype” and “allegation details” headings for the singular entry from the Lee Police Department, it simply reads “other misconduct; other/conduct unbecoming; other misconduct.” And among the 17 Pittsfield officers included (some of whom had multiple incidents), multiple instances of substantiated misconduct — ranging from improper securing of a prisoner to a CJIS violation to unsafe training procedure — gave no information about the discipline rendered beyond the word “other.”

We hope to see these elements improve as the POST Commission maintains this database, and the fact that it now exists marks a tangible improvement in transparency and accountability. That coalition includes good cops who want to see better, safer, fairer policing. Williamstown Police Chief Michael Ziemba, whose department has three officer entries on the database, stressed the importance of this information being easily accessible in the public domain, because “misconduct or mistrust shouldn’t be swept under the rug.”

We couldn’t agree more. It’s not just police departments that have a secrecy problem in Massachusetts, as we’ve stressed in calls for greater transparency in every overly shaded corner of commonwealth governance. The POST Commission’s database is a step in the right direction, and it should inform the next steps by demonstrating where more training, oversight and disinfecting sunlight is needed within the departments we depend on to protect and serve the citizenry.