Our Opinion: A look at the post-primary picture painted by Berkshire voters' decisive choices for district attorney and sheriff

On Tuesday night, two big primary contests concluded decisively in a manner that will impact Berkshire County’s future. In the race for sheriff, an incumbent fended off a challenger. Conversely, the district attorney race saw a challenger best an incumbent. At first blush, the common factor across these electoral outcomes might appear to be that Berkshire voters went with experience over exposition.

Berkshire Sheriff Thomas Bowler, with 12 years’ experience as head of the Berkshire jail and the county’s correctional system, clinched another six-year term. And while attorney Timothy Shugrue was the challenger in the DA’s race, his courtroom experience — and his resume in prosecutors’ offices — was considerably deeper than the sitting district attorney’s. Because there were no Republican or independent candidates for these two offices, the primaries essentially acted as general elections, and the tenor of the DA and sheriff races reflected those stakes. They were not just contentious but too often uglier than we’d like to see, even adjusting for the arena of political discourse.

These are democratically elected positions, so the pressurization of politics inevitably intrudes. Still, we’d like to see our leaders and office-seekers put the public service first. That goes especially for jobs like these with expected duties that many people perceive as nonpolitical focusing more on the administration of justice, the rule of law, the value of rehabilitation vs. punishment and other factors critical to the entire county’s quality of life.

We do not like to see the fumes of our toxic national politics pollute our local democratic discourse.

The use of polarized rhetoric and innuendo was largely one-sided in each of these races. While Mr. Shugrue largely centered his campaign around touting his experience and making substantive critiques of the current DA’s administration, District Attorney Harrington often resorted to baseless blanket condemnations of her Democratic opponent and his followers as crypto-right-wingers. Even more worrying was when sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga’s campaign page, in a since-deleted post, tried to undermine confidence in election integrity amid the final stretch with vague, unsubstantiated claims of fraud concerns in Pittsfield voting, after which the city’s clerk felt compelled to denounce the statements as “false” and “irresponsible.”

Mr. Barbalunga conceded the sheriff’s race Tuesday night without any reference to fraud concerns, though he gets no extra credit for avoiding the repetition of unevidenced claims against the integrity of a free and fair election — that ought to be the bare minimum expected of those seeking public office. District Attorney Harrington, to her credit, said in her concession speech that she is “very dedicated to ensuring we have a smooth transition in the District Attorney’s Office.”

In siding with Mr. Shugrue as the new district attorney and Sheriff Bowler for another term in office, the Berkshire County electorate sided with the candidates who leaned on their relevant experience, knowledge and the ability to the jobs for which they were campaigning. The large margins of victory should give each of the apparent general election winners the necessary mandates to perform their jobs consistent with the promises they made to the public. That is small-“d” democracy.