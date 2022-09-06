Our Opinion: A primary driver of Berkshire democracy

Today’s the day. As Massachusetts holds its 2022 state primary, Berkshire voters head to the polls to make their electoral voices heard on who will appear on the general ballot for statewide offices in November and who will lead two critical countywide offices.
The races for Berkshire district attorney and sheriff each feature an incumbent Democrat facing an intraparty challenger with no Republican candidates, so the Democratic Primary will essentially determine the ultimate winner in both those contests. Who will be the county’s top prosecutor for the next four years, and who will lead the Sheriff’s Office for the next six years? Those are two weighty hiring decisions for the citizenry of our Berkshire communities — and our readership clearly agrees.
We consider our letters to the editor section to be a sort of public square on the printed page; we are proud of the privilege and humbled by the responsibility to curate that space. Anyone who has read The Eagle’s opinion pages over the last month or so has seen the depth and breadth of that space’s discourse expand considerably.
We always get more letters during election seasons, and this cycle is no exception. In fact, the profile and character of the two countywide contests that should all but conclude after today’s primaries drove a particularly steady and dense stream of submissions that continued right up until the final stretch of those races.
From mid-July until last week, we count about 100 letters to the editor regarding today’s primary that we received and printed. And those are just the ones for which we had the room. In recent weeks, we set aside additional space in the opinion section to run as many letters as we reasonably could in the order in which we received them.
Although we did not have the requisite column inches for all submissions, we appreciate every single one. We take it as a strong signal that our readers and the Berkshire community as a whole take their responsibility to local democracy as seriously as the founders hoped.
What resulted was a rich spectrum of perspectives from those hundred or so letter-writers who weighed in on the choices facing Berkshire voters, with a big focus on the DA and sheriff races.
We published letters from current and former local officials; from civic leaders and activists; from a former victim-witness advocate in the Berkshire DA’s Office and a North Adams woman who was formerly incarcerated at the women’s jail in Chicopee; from some of the candidates themselves. We also published plenty of letters simply relaying everyday citizens’ accounts from their front steps of the issues impacting their communities.
Many of those letter-writers disagreed with one another, some of them strongly so. To inform, convince, contend with and argue for our neighbors as we choose the officers of this government by and for the people — that, to us, is the spirit of democracy. We are proud to offer the space for that spirit to thrive through robust, civil, thoughtful community conversation.
We look forward to another expected influx of letters as November’s general election approaches.
Today, though, we ask our readers who have demonstrated that spirit of democracy to help bring it to life: If you haven’t already, get out and vote.