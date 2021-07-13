Since its proposal, a cellphone tower that stands at the back of a South Street parcel has been a lightning rod for controversy, roiling a nearby Pittsfield residential neighborhood. A recent report on the tower’s radiation emission is only the most recent chapter in the contentious saga — and apparently not the last.
Some area residents who oppose the tower claim it is causing them health problems such as headaches, nausea and tinnitus that only began after the structure went online. The Board of Health heard their concerns and, acknowledging that city health officials could not definitively assess the situation on their own, pledged to bring in outside expertise.
Enter V-COMM Telecommunications Engineering, a New Jersey consulting firm that specializes in management and design of wireless systems. The city funded a V-COMM study that analyzed the South Street tower’s radio frequency radiation (RFR) levels, which tower opponents pointed to as the root of their health issues. In a survey of 17 locations around the tower, the study found the tower emitted less than 2 percent of the Federal Communications Commission’s safety threshold for electromagnetic radiation.
“That’s a very small amount of the limit,” Stephanie Koles, a radio frequency engineer for V-COMM, explained to the Board of Health at a recent meeting. “Now we know that it is operating in compliance.”
The study’s conclusion, however, is not putting an end to the fight over the tower — and based on city health officials’ reactions, it is only just beginning.
“There’s a lot more that can be explored,” Health Director Gina Armstrong said.
Board of Health member Brad Gordon further downplayed the V-COMM study results: “Yes, there is the FCC measurements, but those will not get you where you need to go in terms of understanding the impact.”
This begs the question: What will?
The residents deserve to have their worries heard and considered, and it is a good thing that city health officials are doing so. Given that those opposing the tower have been doing so since before its operation, however, this issue clearly has the potential to drag on for quite some time. The purpose of this study was meant to assess specific public health claims from the tower’s opponents. That it was conducted shows that those claims were rightly taken seriously. The results of the study, however, should be taken seriously as well. And if the results shed no light on the factual basis of the claims, then why was it conducted?
The V-COMM study was relatively inexpensive, costing the city less than $4,000. After the results were presented, however, Board of Health Chairman Dr. Alan Kulberg said that “we’re at the beginning of a process.” If Pittsfield taxpayers are going to continue paying for the exploration of this issue, then that process needs to include a reasonable plan as to what evidence should be assessed and how, not a fishing expedition to force health officials into the impossible task of proving a negative. Furthermore, anyone seeking a thorough reassessment of FCC’s cell tower safety standards should realize that is a task far beyond the bounds — and budget — of Pittsfield’s Board of Health.
Before pursuing further tests, those requesting them should be asked what can reasonably be inferred from the results. In turn, they should agree to accept the inferences associated with those results. If not, this risks becoming an endless conflict where the parties simply push aside results they don’t like and prevent the Board of Health from ever moving on.
V-COMM’s study detected the South Street tower’s highest RFR emissions as lower than one-fiftieth of the FCC’s limit. This does not mean the residents’ health concerns aren’t real. It means that an independent analysis ostensibly meant to assess whether those concerns and the South Street tower are causally linked suggests they aren’t, by an objective metric offered by federal regulators. If that does not satisfactorily demonstrate a dearth of evidence for tower opponents’ claims linking its operation to their ailments, then fair enough — what would? Perhaps a comparative health study: Are there other residential neighborhoods with similarly distanced cell towers emitting similar RFR levels where residents have made similar complaints?
Whatever the most reasonable path forward, the best course of action for tower opponents who wish for their claims to be taken seriously is to signal that they will respect objective findings of testing they have repeatedly demanded. The best way forward for city health officials, meanwhile, is to move with respect to facts and data — even if they conflict with the feelings of their constituents who dislike a cell tower in their neighborhood.