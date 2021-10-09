Of the many things we had to sacrifice last year, among the most painful were the quintessentially Berkshire festivities that typically allow us to gather in joy with our neighbors. One such event was the Mount Greylock Ramble up Massachusetts’ highest peak and the corresponding RambleFest celebration, which had to be canceled. This year, the Ramble will make a return — party on Sunday, hike on Monday. “We’re happy to bring it back,” said ProAdams board member Raymond Gargan. And the community is happy to see it return. See you at the summit.