Our Opinion: Real estate transfer fee proposal in Great Barrington needs some sharpening

Great Barrington board to weigh taxing all home and commercial real estate sales over $1 million Had the 1 percent "fee" been in place for the 148 real estate sales last year, it would have generated more than $200,000 for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

A real estate transaction fee proposal that soon could go before town voters is, unsurprisingly, causing some consternation in Great Barrington.

This South County community has been a regional leader in centering and addressing housing affordability and availability for low- and moderate-income residents. Some of those efforts have opened divisions within the town — the lengthy and heated debate over a short-term rental regulation bylaw being the most recent example.

The proposed real estate transfer fee, which would put a 1 percent tax on real estate transactions over $1 million and give the revenue to the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, seems tailor-made to further stoke those divisions. The crucial questions for town leaders should be thus: Is the prospect of eventually and hopefully generating an estimated $200,000 more per year for the trust worth the increased rancor that will inevitably follow this proposal to the town meeting warrant?? And is there a way to alter such a proposal that could both boost the revenue benefit while mitigating its divisiveness?

Amid the region’s housing crisis, bolstering the affordable housing trust is a worthwhile endeavor for which Select Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis and other supporters of the transfer fee deserve credit for pursuing. However, we believe the contours of the plan could be improved, both in terms of return and political palatability.

The current proposal would only apply the transfer fee to residential and commercial property transactions above $1 million (exempting transfers between family or for use as affordable or workforce housing), splitting the 1 percent between buyer and seller. While it’s a nice, round number, $1 million seems like a somewhat arbitrary benchmark, save for the political sloganeering attached to the false notion that we can bring about real progressive change while only taxing “the rich” or “millionaires.” Further, the fee seemingly would apply to every dollar of a transaction above $1 million. The seller and buyer of a $1,000,000 Great Barrington home would have to pay a $10,000 fee on the full price of the transaction, while someone down the street selling or buying a $990,000 house would escape the fee and pay nothing into the housing trust.

This seems counterintuitive for multiple reasons. With the hard bump at $1,000,000, you’ll not only discourage some transactions but simply see others lower the sale price enough to avoid the fee. And if we’re trying to get as much bang in bucks for the affordable housing trust, why only target seven-figure properties while ignoring high six-figure properties, thereby limiting the revenue potential?

A possible solution here would be a graduated fee structure, similar to a progressive income tax, that taxes all or most transactions but at a sliding scale of percentage brackets that increase with the property price. Yes, this would forgo the nice, even, round numbers of 1 percent and $1 million, but as with all important policies the devil is in the details here. And a more detailed approach could not only produce a more elegant fee structure but exempt all or some of the local median home price so as to still insulate those least-equipped to fork over the transaction fee.

This approach would acknowledge that seriously improving affordable housing prospects through public intervention requires skin in the game not just from a community’s wealthy constituency but from the middle class, too. And, most importantly, it would stand to generate considerably more revenue for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, perhaps without generating any more needless “us-and-them” divisions in town.

As with any policy that will ask a bit more from some folks’ wallets — and it’s worth noting that there is already an excise tax on property sales — we have to ensure the juice is worth the squeeze. And in this case, the squeeze is not only politically fraught but procedurally arduous. Even if a real estate transfer fee were to win approval in the nearest possible term at special town meeting in October or annual town meeting next May, it could take years for the policy to actually take effect, requiring either the governor’s approval or action from the Legislature on a pending bill that would give municipalities more flexibility to institute transfer fees.

Ms. Davis, who proposed the transfer fee in Great Barrington, argues that the need to shore up the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is only growing more urgent. We strongly agree, but the current fee transfer proposal strikes us as a blunt tool. It can and should be sharpened before it’s put to the town’s voters.