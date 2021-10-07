Billy Evans is remembered as many things: a loving son, brother and father; a loyal friend and childlike jokester; a Capitol Police officer. In that latter role, he earned his final designation: hero.
Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans' family members remember their son, brother in their first interview since he died
Mr. Evans died the way he lived: guarding the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol. What lives on, though, is a legacy that touched countless lives from the Berkshire Hills to the highest institutions of democracy that Mr. Evans spent his days protecting.
That legacy was celebrated this past weekend, with a fundraiser in Mr. Evans’ name as well as a memorial dedication in North Adams. Kyle King, a longtime friend who spoke at the memorial event, summed up the slain officer’s impact on everyone around him as “being whatever you needed him to be.” On that fateful April morning, Mr. Evans certainly lived up to that, showing that everyday people can do extraordinary things when called upon, even if that means the ultimate sacrifice in defense of others.
The weekend’s events included a bench installation and memorial tree planting at Noel Field. It’s a fitting tribute: one part helping and comforting others, one part reliably standing sentinel — just like Billy. We join the Evans family and the Northern Berkshire community in mourning and pride for this hometown hero.