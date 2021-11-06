It was hard for The Eagle family to lose columnist Phyllis McGuire earlier this year. Fortunately for those who will be attending a memorial service in her honor this weekend, she left behind lots of lovely memories with a legacy that’s unmistakable if one flips through The Eagle archives.
Phyllis was a community columnist’s community columnist. Whether it was a Williamstown annual tradition like the Hay Day Festival or a new business opening in town or new exhibits and lectures at Williams College, she was there — and you could count on an informed and neighborly perspective in her biweekly column. We are thankful for the many years that she graced our local pages and gave voice to her neighborhood and the greater Williamstown community. Her column always signed off with the tagline “Phyllis McGuire writes from her home in Williamstown” — and she wrote from her heart, too.
We join those attending her memorial Mass today at Saints Patrick and Raphael Parish in recognizing how fortunate we all were for it.