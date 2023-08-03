Our Opinion: Former state Rep. Wojtkowski has died, but the legacy of the 'father of community colleges' lives on

“The future requires greater educational opportunity, it needs to reform our judicial and penal systems; it needs more efficient governmental procedures; it needs more economic protection for the average citizen, it requires the placing of issues above personalities.”
This could have been said yesterday, but former state Rep. Thomas C. Wojtkowski Sr. presciently penned this passage in 1961. Sometimes it seems the more things change the more they stay the same. Yet this late lawmaker’s legacy serves as a simple but powerful lesson to public servants and activists alike: Yes, we have pressing social problems in desperate need of solutions, but in hope and hard work, great strides of progress are possible.
After all, Mr. Wojtkowski, who died Monday at 96, was not called “the father of community colleges” for nothing. When then-Gov. Foster Furcolo signed the legislation that created the state’s current community college system (and saw Berkshire Community College founded as the first of such schools in 1960), he was signing a bill that Mr. Wojtkowski had a big hand in authoring.
During his time in the state Legislature and beyond, Mr. Wojtkowski was a passionate advocate for the power of education. As a Navy veteran, he went to college on — and drew big-thinking policy inspiration from — the GI Bill, which he called “the smartest social program.” He served on several critical state House panels, including Ways and Means and, of course, the Committee on Education. As a testament to this work ethic, he attended law school at night while serving as a state legislator. After deciding against running again in 1972, he remained active on Beacon Hill by becoming counsel to the Ways and Means Committee and later associate counsel to the state House of Representatives.
Mr. Wojtkowski knew that Massachusetts could be a national leader not just in education but in broadly expanding social opportunities and generating a rising tide that lifts all boats. An increasingly toxic national political climate perhaps convinces some folks that government can’t help to do that anymore. Mr. Wojtkowski’s example rebuts that unproductive apathy, showing that our politics truly can work for everyday people if we choose public servants of conviction and character. The “future” that Mr. Wojtkowski wrote of in 1961 is now. We have much hard work ahead of us to continue making progress on all the issues he presciently prioritized, and we should follow his example on how to make that progress real. The “greater educational opportunity” he ambitiously hoped for six decades ago has in fact materialized for so many in Massachusetts, thanks in no small part to Mr. Wojtkowski himself.
We see that impact every day on the BCC campus, and we’re proud to know that the same impacts felt at community colleges across the state stem in part from a Pittsfield public servant who saw the value of expanding education and opportunity for the common good. Mr. Wojtkowski’s legacy is a dream of bigger opportunities for all, and a lesson that hard work on behalf of others at the intersection of policy and purpose can turn that dream into reality. Whatever we believe the future will require, we are more likely to achieve those lofty goals following Thomas C. Wojtkowski Sr.’s example.