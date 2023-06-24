Our Opinion: After undermining state law and voters' will, federal transit officials owe Massachusetts some answers on right to repair roadblock

Even after Massachusetts voters approved updating the state’s right to repair law, the carmaker lobby continued its campaign against the measure. That effort to derail legislation that would give motorists more choices in seeking repairs — and therefore increase competition for dealership garages — went all the way to U.S. District Court, where a coalition of auto manufacturers sued to block the ballot question from going into effect.
That case is ongoing, but a judge on May 30 denied the automakers’ request for a temporary restraining order against the law going into effect as scheduled on June 1. As such, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell began enforcing the law earlier this month — until the federal government stepped in to do for carmakers what a federal judge wouldn’t and force the Bay State to hit the brakes on enforcing its own law.
On June 13, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) weighed in on the case by filing a letter that forbade car manufacturers from complying with the new law’s requirement that they allow open, but secure, access to telematics. This data, transmitted wirelessly by most newer vehicles, is necessary for diagnosing and repairing most modern cars. If car manufacturers supply that data only to affiliated dealerships but withhold it from independent mechanics, they can limit the services for which motorists can choose to turn to independent auto shops.
We endorsed the right to repair ballot initiative because it’s only reasonable to update the letter of the law so that its spirit of healthy competition and consumer choice survives technological advancement. Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly agreed in 2020, and the right to repair update won approval by more than 50 percentage points in an election that saw the highest state voter turnout in 18 years.
Most voters were not swayed by the carmaker lobby’s scare tactics thinly veiled as data privacy and cybersecurity concerns. In fact, the campaign was strongly rebuked by Jane Doe Inc. for shamelessly using the advocacy group’s name to suggest that giving telematics data to independent mechanics would be dangerous for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence — a completely unsubstantiated position that Jane Doe Inc. not only never took but actively repudiated in the wake of the No on 1 campaign’s deceptive tactics.
Nearly three years later, the NHTSA’s letter undermining Massachusetts’ right to repair law raises the same specter of grave cybersecurity concerns, with about as little substantiation, as the carmaker lobby did. NHTSA’s assistant chief counsel for litigation and enforcement writes that allowing independent mechanics access to telematics amounts to a “safety defect,” which would put the measure in conflict with the federal National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act.
The letter breathlessly warns of potential consequences: “A malicious actor here or abroad could utilize such open access to remotely command vehicles to operate dangerously, including attacking multiple vehicles concurrently.”
The word “could” seems to be doing a lot of heavy lifting in that passage. The letter neither provides any proof that such a cyberattack on a vehicle has ever occurred nor explains why the NHTSA apparently has no actionable safety concerns regarding telematics being distributed to countless dealership garages across the country.
The NHTSA’s latent decision to step in took Massachusetts officials by surprise, including the state’s two senators. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Edward Markey wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and NHTSA’s deputy administrator with some concerns of their own: Why issue the letter now, two weeks after the law went into effect, rather than at any point in the two-and-a-half-year interval between the ballot measure passing and the law going into effect? How did the NHTSA substantiate the supposed security concerns that parrot carmaker lobby talking points from the campaign against right to repair? Did the NHTSA consult with independent technical experts on these concerns — or with auto industry representatives? Was there any consideration for other approaches — such as technical guidance to carmakers regarding secure transmission of telematics — instead of simply stonewalling a state law that endured considerable legal review as part of the ballot initiative process?
Some have suggested the state Legislature could retool the law to appease the concerns first raised by the carmaker lobby and now echoed by the NHTSA. But even doing that requires more clarity on why telematics being sent to an independent mechanic constitutes a “safety defect” while sending them to a dealer-affiliated garage doesn’t. Right now, it’s unclear how the law could be modified beyond its already existent requirement that telematics be transmitted securely. And if that’s not good enough, then is there any evidence of telematics being transmitted in a not-secure-enough fashion to independent auto shops in the two weeks during which the law was in effect? If not, then what warrants this heavy-handed approach that contradicts a judicial order to allow the law to stand while the auto manufacturers’ suit continues?
To ensure any legislative action isn’t met with more roadblocks, state lawmakers should wait for a substantive response to Sen. Warren’s and Sen. Markey’s inquiry.
We hope Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and the NHTSA have some good answers, because the federal government should have a better reason than credulous alignment with big business to undermine Massachusetts’ voters and laws.