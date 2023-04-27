Our Opinion: 19 months out from 2024 presidential election, a long and bumpy road takes shape

It’s official: The president is now a presidential candidate. Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he will run for reelection comes several months after former President Donald Trump’s official campaign kickoff from Mar-a-Lago, increasing the likelihood of a second round in the brutal electoral battle that pushed American democracy to the brink.
Anything could happen over the next year and a half; Mr. Trump and President Biden face multiple challengers within their respective party primaries. At this juncture, though, Mr. Trump’s cult-like grip on a critical fraction of Republican voters seems unlikely to be loosened even by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ practiced anti-woke persona and Trump-lite bona fides. And President Biden’s incumbency and broad support from Democratic leadership equips him to weather minor intraparty mutiny.
Barring any extraordinary twists, at this juncture it’s a pretty safe bet that America is headed for a presidential rematch in 2024. That safe bet, though, is a recipe for “exhaustion” for a large chunk of American voters. That’s not our wording — it’s the emotion that the most respondents (38 percent) identified with in a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll that asked Americans how they felt about another Biden vs. Trump matchup in 2024. “Fear” was second on the list with 29 percent of responders.
Those responses are understandable. After all, the last time these two candidates faced off, one of them — the sitting president at the time — not only refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power but stoked the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot that struck at our democracy’s already straining heart. Count us among those who are fearful that Mr. Trump’s candidacy could prompt even graver assaults on our democracy and exhausted at the thought of our nation living with that fear for the next 19 months.
All this underscores a question worth asking even if this were a lower-stakes election cycle: Is America best served by a seemingly ever-expanding election season? While it’s hard to imagine now, John F. Kennedy announced his successful presidential candidacy in January 1960 — less than a year before Election Day. While it’s unlikely that any modern presidential election cycle will ever again see a major candidate announcement 10 months shy of the general election, we ought to interrogate what expanding the rings of the campaign circus is doing to our already beleaguered democracy.
Some of our peer nations in the developed world actually have laws enforcing a time limit on electoral campaign activities. Lucky them.
While it’s highly unlikely those laws could be easily transplanted onto the American political system, it’s worth weighing the costs of enduring campaigns measured not in months but years. Our highest elected officials too often spend large portions of their terms focused on reelection to the detriment of representation. That’s especially true for U.S. House members up every two years, but also for presidents who become candidates for nearly half of their terms when seeking reelection. Add in the extended frenzy of media coverage and deepening megadonor influence from widening fundraising windows, and it doesn’t exactly seem like a recipe for a healthier democracy — especially when a sizable portion of the electorate already views this forthcoming campaign season as a particularly fearful and exhausting one.
The road to November 2024 is going to be not only long but bumpy throughout. Presidential age is an increasingly important metric for prospective voters, and the two most likely candidates are the two oldest presidents in American history. That puts an added emphasis on running mates. Vice President Kamala Harris’ favorability ratings have been anemic at best through the Biden administration’s first couple years, which could prove a liability to voters with a more critical eye on who is a heartbeat away from becoming commander in chief. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump spent his presidency and the time since alienating the most reasonable and competent figures in his inner circle, so his running mate choice is likely to be a wild card in every sense of the term.
Then, of course, there is the matter of Mr. Trump’s legal troubles. He’s running as the only former president to be indicted on criminal charges, and indictments on several other cases — including his naked attempt to pressure Georgia election officials to massage the state’s 2020 election results — could also come down during his candidacy. One can only guess how a presidential candidates’ days in court will impact an ongoing election; based on current, it could help Mr. Trump in the Republican primary as much as it might hinder him in a general election. What’s certain, though, is that they will add to the discord, expense and useless noise the campaign is bound to create.
How these and other combustible elements of this election play out remains to be seen, but one thing that’s edged more toward certainty is the likelihood that we’re looking at a high-stakes rematch. With so many months before any primary votes or general election ballots are cast, all we can do for now is hold on with white knuckles and steel our resolve for our democratic duty against what may come on this long road to 2024.