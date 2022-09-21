Our Opinion: From Pittsfield to Pearl Harbor to Arlington, the long story of a hero's legacy finally sees a fitting end

Every story, no matter how long and winding, deserves closure.

Roman Sadlowski, of Pittsfield, was one of thousands killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor that precipitated America’s entry into World War II and altered the face of history. Yet as that war raged and ended, as the 20th century churned and changed, as years and years went by, Roman’s chapter in that history went unfinished.

That changed Monday when his remains were laid to eternal rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, a hallowed burial site for those who sacrificed everything in service of our country. He was given full honors and a military funeral — a fitting and long-awaited resolution to the story of a life cut short when torpedoes struck the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.

Diesel fuel in the ship’s wreckage made identifying remains particularly difficult. In 1942, Roman was memorialized in Pittsfield with a plaque and stone honoring him as the first person from Berkshire County to die in World War II. Still, the uncertainty borne by his family — and all the families of the tens of thousands of WWII soldiers who couldn’t be accounted for after the war — reflects the heavy burden our soldiers, veterans and their families shoulder to defend our nation. They travel thousands of miles from home in the face of uncertainty and danger. Some do not make it back alive; some do not make it back at all. Roman’s parents could not bury their son.

Thanks to modern forensic technology and a 2015 analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, though, Roman’s living ancestors have some finality that their family was long denied. As Roman’s casket was lowered into the ground of what the Navy chaplain described as “a place that can only be earned,” Roman’s nephew, Raymond Sadlowski, was able to look on as his uncle’s story finally saw a conclusion so deserved. Raymond is a Navy veteran himself, and credits Roman with inspiring his decision to enlist. He also recalls visiting the naval base in Hawaii where his uncle died and seeing the white pillars along the shoreline marking a memorial for those that perished in the attack.

Before Monday, Raymond and the rest of Roman’s family had pieces of that legacy — pillars in Honolulu, a plaque in Pittsfield. Now, those pieces are tied together at a gravesite where Roman’s remains lie alongside so many who also gave their life for our country. Monday’s ceremony closed a chapter in history that connects Pittsfield and Pearl Harbor by way of Arlington, from a day of infamy 80 years ago to peace of mind and solace of soul in the present for a family that has long deserved it.

“They just didn’t know what happened to them,” Raymond said. “Now they know … now there’s closure.”

As the numbers of the “greatest generation” dwindle, there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans living among us. Yet the stories of their service and commitment to our nation hold values that can outlive flesh and blood — that is, if we carry them. It is the least we can do.

As Roman Sadlowski’s story demonstrates, sometimes that demands more than simply marking Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It means following through on efforts by those like the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the Sadlowski family to give fallen heroes a conclusion that fits their story — even if it takes more than 80 years.