Our Opinion: ROOTS youth mental health program is an admirable community effort against a systemic crisis that needs addressing

American youth reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased 40 percent between 2009 and 2019. In that same period and within that same age demographic, the number of those who reported making a plan to kill themselves increased by 44 percent.

Then COVID hit, and a pandemic that upended the entire world had a particularly dire effect on the most vulnerable kids in a country that was already struggling to respond appropriately to a mental health crisis. Nationally, the proportion of high school students who said they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for long enough that it affected their typical behavior was nearly one in two.

“These data echo a cry for help,” said a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gathered the number. Yet as so many families in the Berkshires are painfully aware, that cry for help often isn’t answered.

Like many rural areas, Berkshire County has a big imbalance between the amount of youth in need of reliable mental health services and the relatively slim number of providers available to meet that need. What that means is the critical and growing fraction of kids struggling with mental health are either underserved or unserved when it comes to getting the help they need to cope with mental illness, processing trauma and other already tall challenges.

A new program in North Adams is trying to do something about it, at least for Northern Berkshire youth. At ROOTS Teen Center, small-group therapy programs are being offered this summer as a way to try and fill the gap for youths who need help but struggle to find it elsewhere, whether they’re stuck on achingly long waiting lists or their families simply can’t afford it. The group therapy is run by Optimal Healing, which is owned and operated by licensed clinical social worker Ashley Benson, who also sits on the ROOTS board of directors. The new program is slated for an eight-week pilot this summer, after which the teen center’s leaders hope it will continue.

It’s heartening to see these Northern Berkshire stakeholders come together to meet a huge need in their community that stems from a national crisis. Unfortunately, the broader crisis to which they’re responding is likely to worsen before we can hope to make it better.

For parents in the Berkshires seeking therapy or other mental health services for their kids, the wait can be months if not longer. That lack of services puts already vulnerable kids at further risk for even worse outcomes, and as The Eagle’s investigative team has previously reported, it’s even harder to get help in the Berkshires if your child is in extremis and needs acute mental or behavioral health care. Meanwhile, even group therapy programs in the region fill up fast, leaving so many waiting just to get in the door for basic mental health services. At the Brien Center in Pittsfield, for instance, the wait list for youth services numbers in the hundreds, resulting in delays of up to four months for outpatient care.

The ROOTS program and other initiatives to fill the gaping holes in the county’s youth mental health services are vital efforts that will likely save kids’ lives. After all, those grim statistics mentioned above — about sadness, hopelessness and suicidality — are not just numbers. Behind every single one of those too-high figures are kids and families who suffer while we consistently, systemically fail those most at risk. That was true before the pandemic, and with all the mental and emotional baggage that kids of the COVID era carry, it’s even more true now.

“I think a lot of what we’re expecting from teenagers right now is actually very unfair, because a lot of the adults are struggling,” said ROOTS Executive Director Lindsey Bush. “And teenagers are learning to be adults. And if they’re watching the adults in their lives struggle with all of these things, how can they be expected to be well and do better?”

So what will we, the adults, actually do to help these kids in desperate need? Regional mental health advocates have been sounding the alarm on the provider gap for some time. If those behind the ROOTS program and others can step up to try and meet the need in their communities, our leaders ought to step up and do what they can to address the broader issue. That requires more parity for mental and behavioral health care in general when it comes to funding and policy, but it also means we need to move quickly and purposefully to widen access to quality mental health providers in the Berkshires and other underserved corners of the commonwealth.

Yes, that will be expensive — whether it’s incentives to drive providers into underserved areas, expanded telehealth access, improved reimbursement rates, more robust funding for community health programs or some combination thereof. Right now, though, the cost of not addressing this issue is born squarely on the shoulders of struggling kids who aren’t getting the help they need in the Berkshires. They deserve help — and so do the folks in their communities trying to do something about it.