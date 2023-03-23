Our Opinion: What we want to see from a Massachusetts rural affairs director

Gov. Maura Healey’s creation of a rural affairs director is a welcome development for western Massachusetts, officials say Gov. Maura Healey announced the creation of the position last week. “For the first time in state history, we will have a dedicated staff member committed to coordinating across state government to support economic development in rural communities,” Healey said.

With an eye toward better serving the parts of Massachusetts that so often feel overlooked, Gov. Maura Healey has created a new position in state government for a rural affairs director. As with any new governmental entity, this one can increase its chances of success by announcing early a set of concrete goals designed to improve the lives of rural residents and communities — so that we have a meaningful benchmark by which to gauge that hopeful success.

We have praised Gov. Healey, as candidate and governor, for not only speaking directly to our region but acknowledging how often we feel forgotten in state politics and pledging to do something about it. It factored considerably into our endorsement during last year’s gubernatorial race. Now, there is a chance to convert welcome rhetoric into necessary action.

Feeling seen is nice, but awareness is not enough. Residents of smaller, more rural towns on the opposite end of the state from Boston already are well aware of not just the sentiment of being overlooked but the material consequences for our schools, roads, economic opportunities and public safety infrastructure. An alarming 2021 report from the state Auditor’s Office and the efforts of the Rural Policy Advisory Commission have laid that reality bare for all to see — and hopefully not ignore. In fact, the creation of a rural policy office was a key suggestion from the advisory committee in 2019.

Gov. Healey’s office told The Eagle a job description for the rural affairs director will be posted in the coming weeks. In it, we’d like to see not just a familiarity with the problems disproportionately burdening rural communities but some specific goals this new director will take on to help those communities meaningfully address these systemic issues. Here are some suggestions based on headlines we see in the Berkshires:

• Help smaller towns and cities with the sticker shock of rebuilding and renovating outdated public safety infrastructure. The commonwealth’s public school districts can count on the Massachusetts School Building Authority for financial help with design and construction of new school buildings. There’s much less help, however, for communities caught between crumbling police and fire stations and sometimes budget-busting plans for safe, modernized replacements. Lanesborough’s local leaders, who are quickly trying to assess next steps after a plan to build a new public safety complex fell apart earlier this month, can tell you about those struggles.

• Assist shared-services agreements. The state wisely offers some incentives for municipalities teaming up to regionalize certain services and give their residents much more bang for the taxpayer’s buck. But state assistance could be more robust — and not just in terms of dollars. These sharing agreements that we believe are often the best path forward for small towns struggling to provide modern public services nevertheless involve a hefty amount of planning and oversight between municipal officials from multiple towns. The state could help by providing planning expertise and consultation to help smooth out what is inevitably a delicate discussion — whether we’re talking school district regionalization in South County or an emergency response sharing proposal between Lee and Stockbridge.

• Meet municipalities where they are on housing. Gov. Healey made cost of living in Massachusetts and specifically housing a priority for her administration, but this is definitely an area where one policy does not fit all communities and local leaders have unique insight on specific barriers and possible solutions. Both North Adams and Pittsfield have made smart anti-blight moves that can boost housing stock in a relatively quick and affordable manner instead of simply waiting on new units to pop up. Those efforts are worthy of state recognition — and amplification. And if the Healey administration really wanted to be bold in looking at policy that disproportionately affects rural housing stock, it could consider amending the state building code to make it less onerous to add or renovate units to existing rural residential buildings.

We aren’t saying the rural affairs director must focus only on these things. But if this position is actually going to meaningfully help rural Bay Staters, it must be focused — not just on the problems but on what its stated goals are to address those problems. What, specifically, is the impact this position hopes to bring to housing availability, critical infrastructure and public services in regions like the Berkshires?

We know these rural communities need help, and based on Gov. Healey’s pronouncements, she does, too. Give this new rural affairs director some specific charges to that end. We look forward to holding the new director to them.