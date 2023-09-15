Our Opinion: The public deserves to know just how good Salame's plea deal is

As the fallout for former FTX executive Ryan Salame and his extensive portfolio unfolds, it’s sad but unsurprising that this fallout is being felt in Lenox, where Mr. Salame owns a tidy empire of downtown eateries.
As part of an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Mr. Salame last week pleaded guilty to one criminal count each of making unlawful political contributions and conspiring to run an unlicensed money transmitting business. The government claims that Mr. Salame is liable for more than $1.5 billion as a result of his activities. He is a former CEO of FTX Digital Markets and a close colleague of financial wunderkind-turned-pariah Sam Bankman-Fried. Presumably, the government believes that Mr. Bankman-Fried at least shares Mr. Salame’s liability.
If Mr. Salame cooperates with prosecutors and abides by the conditions of a forfeiture order, though, he will be relieved of about 99 percent of his monetary liability. Mr. Salame agreed to pay $6 million and turn over a handful of his properties to the federal government by March 6, his scheduled sentencing date. In addition to forfeiture, Mr. Salame also faces up to 10 years in federal prison as punishment for the crimes he has admitted.
The properties Salame must forfeit include The Olde Heritage Tavern — the 12 Housatonic St. property in Lenox considered to be the crown jewel of his restaurant holdings — as well as a Lenox residence on Tucker Street and his ownership and equity in the East Rood Farm Corp. based at his family homestead on 74 Rood Hill Road in Sandisfield. He also must turn over his 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo.
For those keeping score at home, those forfeitures might make for an impressive portfolio for anyone who isn’t a CEO for a shady crypto company. However, their cumulative worth probably does not add up to 1 percent of the $1,555,186,143 the U.S. government is seeking to recover. If Mr. Salame turns over the ordered properties and payment — and his declaration of his financial status as of Sept. 7 is found to be truthful — he will walk away from more than $1.5 billion of liability. To be sure, part of this equation is prosecutors offering a carrot along with the stick so as to incentivize Mr. Salame’s cooperation and testimony in the ongoing cases against even bigger fish in the FTX pond — particularly Mr. Bankman-Fried. And it is worth noting that Mr. Salame reached out to authorities as a whistleblower as the bottom began to fall out for FTX, though any praise for that effort is sharply tempered by the fact that he did so at the last possible moment before the cryptocurrency exchange’s implosion became public.
If the plea agreement holds through his sentencing in March, it’s safe to say Mr. Salame — who took out a $55 million loan from FTX’s hedge fund subsidiary and also received an additional $30 million in bonuses — will have received a big deal, at least when comparing the total sum the government is seeking to recover minus what he’s been ordered to pay and forfeit.
While we’re familiar with Mr. Salame’s Berkshire properties, we aren’t aware of the full scope his portfolio — although the federal government should be if Mr. Salame was honest in completing an affidavit that describes his current finances. (And if he was less than honest, he could pay a $1.5 billion penalty over it.)
What are the other properties Mr. Salame holds, and just how big of a “carrot” is the government extending with this deal? Lenox gets some sense of closure regarding the fate of the Olde Heritage Tavern, but not on the multiple other downtown Lenox commercial properties owned by Mr. Salame and operated under various corporate entities — what about those?
As the title “United States of America v. Ryan Salame” implies, prosecutors are pursuing this case not just on behalf of those fleeced by FTX’s ethically bankrupt and financially disastrous practices but the American public as well. The public therefore deserves some indication from the SDNY U.S Attorney’s Office as to how a full accounting adds up regarding the contours of this deal and Mr. Salame’s total assets. One is left wondering if, for Mr. Salame, crime pays. Right now, we can’t tell — and in this particular case, we the people deserve to know.