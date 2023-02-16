Our Opinion: A bit more certainty on Salame's situation would go a long way in Lenox

Community members want to know: What's going to happen to bitcoin tycoon Ryan Salame's restaurants and Lenox properties? The Sandisfield native associated with disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt bitcoin exchange is lying low as investigations and court cases take their course. But his marquee Lenox restaurants are operating as usual.

As a fraud scandal continues to swirl around the former executives of FTX, uncertainty continues to swirl in downtown Lenox.

Ryan Salame is the former co-chief of FTX Digital Markets, a part of FTX’s Bahamas-based executive group led by Sam Bankman-Fried, who is under house arrest while awaiting trial for fraud and conspiracy. Mr. Salame also owns about half of the eateries in downtown Lenox, and the futures of these restaurants seem inextricably connected to that of Mr. Salame.

Unlike Mr. Bankman-Fried and other former FTX executives, Mr. Salame is not facing any legal charges in the investigation into the collapse of the crypto trading firm both men helped to build. In fact, court filings and subsequent reporting appear to show that Mr. Salame was the one who blew the whistle on FTX’s cooked books to Bahamian securities regulators. Still, Mr. Salame’s prominent role at FTX has attracted the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s Manhattan office while raising eyebrows and questions among the public. He received a $55 million loan from Alameda Research — a hedge fund subsidiary of FTX to which Mr. Bankman-Fried allegedly siphoned billions in FTX customer assets. Alameda, like FTX, is now bankrupt, and it is hard to conjecture a bona fide business reason for Alameda to make a loan of this magnitude to Mr. Salame.

It is unclear how much money prosecutors might be able to “claw back” for the benefit of investors who lost an estimated $8 billion in FTX’s collapse. But there is little doubt that claw-backs will be attempted, and Mr. Salame’s properties in Lenox could easily become targets . As the business’ new CEO John Ray III (another Berkshire-born connection to this international financial drama) told Congress, this is the sort of financial mess that will take months or perhaps even years to fully untangle. Whatever Mr. Salame’s true part in that morass, it’s likely he and his assets will be tied up for the foreseeable future.

It is unfortunate that downtown Lenox and its community stakeholders might have to wait nearly that long for a bit more certainty about their future. Are downtown hotspots like the Olde Heritage Tavern and Firefly Gastropub going to remain operating or possibly change hands? Is the new Campfire restaurant in the former footprint of Cafe Lucia ever going to open its doors? It’s understandable why Mr. Salame and his Berkshire-based Lenox Eats manager Jane Blanchard would want to remain tight-lipped as possible for the time being, but we believe Mr. Salame owes at least a bit more to the Berkshire community he grew up in and a downtown whose future is indelibly tied to his. If Mr. Salame really was the whistleblower in the Bahamas, then he and his representatives who mind his Berkshire properties also should recognize the bare minimum of corporate responsibility to be met here in Lenox, too.