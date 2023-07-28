Our Opinion: A community puts its money where its movies are with Triplex nonprofit purchase

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is officially owned by the community-formed nonprofit, saving the theater The transfer of the deed for the beloved downtown cinema from Richard Stanley to the grassroots Save the Triplex nonprofit group, Triplex Cinema Inc, took place Monday, closing a deal that took many twists and turns over four months but eventually saved the cinema from closing.

A nonprofit group’s purchase of the Triplex Cinema demonstrates the big moves that small communities are willing to make to preserve the character of their downtown in the face of long odds and shifting market forces.

If folks in South County want to see a movie on the big screen, the Triplex is the only place to do it without taking a considerable trek. And since it opened in 1995, it’s brought nighttime foot traffic and economic activity to downtown Great Barrington. But the shifting landscape in how people view films, exacerbated by the pandemic, makes this a tough time for moviehouses. As in all sectors, sea changes threaten the smaller, locally owned enterprises the most, and the Triplex was on a short path to closure.

Then a grassroots nonprofit group stepped in and stepped up. This week, the nonprofit group Save the Triplex took a big step toward achieving the goal of its namesake by purchasing the cinema from original owner Richard Stanley. In buying the Triplex from Mr. Stanley for $1 million, the nonprofit has extended the runtime of this threatened downtown gem — hopefully for a long time.

That money largely came from folks who simply didn’t want to see their downtown movie theater die, many of whom wrote impassioned letters to the editor about their affinity for the Triplex as well as the critical cultural and economic role the Triplex plays in the downtown Great Barrington scene. Since its inception after a for-profit company’s offer to buy the theater fell apart, the nonprofit has raised $200,000 in pledges and more than $124,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, as well as $225,000 generated by the sale of signed Gregory Crewdson prints and donated by the photographer. Save the Triplex President Nicki Wilson said that additional money toward the sale and reopening costs were expected to come from more fundraising and big donors.

As with any effort to preserve an institution threatened by shrinking margins, the devil will be in the details.

The difficulties facing movie theaters won’t be fading any time soon, and sustainability is still a necessity for a nonprofit. Given the impassioned attention and generous donations paid so far, the mission of keeping the theater alive obviously has plenty of grassroots support — and for good reason. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the convenience of streaming, the community urgency to preserve this small downtown movie theater shows there’s still value in having a space where we all share in the same awe while bathed in the entertaining light of the silver screen. We lose something when we lose those venues for shared cultural experience — and a local economy that benefits from folks going out for dinner and a show loses something, too.

The impressive support demonstrated for the Triplex will have to sustain itself if the cinema is going to achieve long-term viability. We hear from lots of letter-writers and community stakeholders that supporting local businesses should be a priority.

Whether you donated to Save the Triplex, you can in fact contribute to saving the Triplex by enjoying a movie and some popcorn at a theater that’s not just locally owned but essentially community-owned.

An evolving economy disproportionately undermines the small businesses that contribute some of the brightest threads to our community fabric. From digital retail to streaming, we see more and more storied community institutions impacted, whether they’re mom-and-pop shops or local movie theaters. We all lament it. What will we do about it?

Save the Triplex shows that a small but tight-knit community is willing to put skin in the game when it comes to preserving the critical but endangered species of our downtown ecosystems. That organizational effort deserves credit. We hope to see its mission succeed in the long run and, perhaps, inspire more grassroots efforts and organized support when other cherished entities face existential threats.