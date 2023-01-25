Our Opinion: Sometimes it takes a village to deliver a child, as a Savoy family found out with help from Dalton first responders

Meet Charleigh Mae Maloney, a healthy baby born in a Dodge Ram just minutes from the welcome sign for the town of Windsor Charleigh Mae Maloney was delivered in a pickup truck on the way to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Several first responders from Dalton received stork pins for their role in the success story.

When Charleigh Mae Maloney grows up, she’ll always have a great story to tell about how she entered this world. One of the Berkshires’ newest residents was born Dec. 28.

In a pickup truck.

With an assist from the fire department.

Not every chaotic story has a happy ending, but we’re so glad this one does.

When Brittany Maloney first started feeling the contractions on that fateful Wednesday morning, she and husband Michael had to wait for Brittany’s mother to arrive to watch their 2-year-old son before they could leave their Savoy house for Berkshire Medical Center. And en route to Pittsfield, Charleigh just couldn’t wait.

Michael said Brittany was a “champ” — “Not a single tear came out of that lady’s eye.” Meanwhile, Michael showed some super-dad dexterity by catching their newborn daughter with one hand while using the other to steer the family’s Dodge Ram. They still needed to cut the umbilical cord, clean the baby and get the rest of the way to the hospital. And they still had a ways to go.

That’s where the first responders came in. The 911 dispatcher on the phone with Michael told him to pull into the nearest fire station at 20 Flansburg Ave. in Dalton. The station doors were already open for them when they arrived. It’s the sort of call the Fire Department doesn’t get very often, according to Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier, who said it’s the first time he’s seen it since he started as chief.

But they were ready. After scrounging for the necessary equipment because the station’s ambulance was already out on call, they prepared baby and mom for the completed trip to BMC and sent off both in good health. In total, 13 first responders — eight from the fire department, two from the police department, one emergency dispatcher and two paramedics from County Ambulance — assisted in the process.

Kudos to the first responders who sprung into action in a team effort to help this family in need, and in turn show us all the caliber of the folks we call on in emergencies. Congratulations to parents Brittany and Michael Maloney, whose superheroic parental toughness shows us the extraordinary things that everyday people are capable of when it comes to caring for loved ones.

And last but not least, a warm welcome to the world for Charleigh Mae Maloney. They say it takes a village to raise a child. Sometimes it takes a village just to deliver one safely, as Charleigh’s story reminds us. We hope she tells that story for the rest of a long, happy and healthy life.