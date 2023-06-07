Our Opinion: In pursuit of sensible school cellphone policies

Will all Berkshire County schools outlaw cellphones? The state might force them to The state might eventually prohibit students from cellphones in public schools. Here's what some Berkshire schools are already doing about the distraction problem.

If you’re a parent or an educator — or perhaps just a citizen concerned with how our future will be carried by hands that have always known smartphones — then you’ve probably spent some time pondering the proper phone-life balance for young people. In Massachusetts, it soon might shift from a matter of digital-age discussion to a point of education policy.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the agency that oversees the state’s public schools, is weighing restrictions on student cellphone use in schools. While DESE has not yet committed to such a statewide school phone policy, they are looking closely at policies adopted by individual districts dealing with the issue. As a recent Eagle news article demonstrated, a survey of Berkshire school districts offers a plethora of differing — and evolving — approaches.

In Berkshire Hills Regional School District, high school students may use cellphones during lunch and, with teacher permission, as a research or study tool during study halls and at teacher direction, although teachers can also require students to stow phones during class time. McCann Technical School in North Adams has stricter rules: Each student must lock their phone in an individual pouch at the start of each school day, and it is only unlocked at day’s end.

Lenox bans cellphone use by middle school students LENOX — Middle school students' cellphones are to be unseen, unheard and unused during the school day for any reason, according to a new procedure for the upcoming year at Lenox Memorial Middle …

Then there are other policies somewhere in between. Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, for instance, allows students to use cellphones outside of class time but requires all student devices be placed in a pocketed “caddy” for the duration of class periods. Lenox tightened their policy in recent years, though, to disallow all cellphone use by middle schoolers throughout the day.

Lenox interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein expects other school communities to continue adapting student phone policies. “I believe that given the distractions, dangers, and what we’re learning about the developmental impact, many districts will be moving towards new policies and practices,” he told The Eagle.

He appears to be correct. Pittsfield Public Schools’ Social Emotional Learning and School Safety subcommittee discussed the issue last month. Berkshire Hills is weighing an update to their cellphone rules for Monument Mountain Regional High School students. Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s superintendent also said Mount Everett Regional School is experimenting with different policies, from collecting students’ phones for the entire school day to classroom phone cubbies akin to Lenox Memorial’s approach.

We certainly understand the concerns over student attention spans in the digital age — especially among parents who saw their kids’ screen time skyrocket amid COVID and teachers who have a powerful new distraction to compete with as they educate our future citizenry. We have no doubt that DESE is getting plenty of complaints and calls for help from educators and school officials, though we have doubts as to whether a statewide phone restriction policy would be the best approach.

That’s not to say state education officials shouldn’t encourage school districts to act thoughtfully on this issue and then learn from those diverse tacks. Perhaps the best thing to do with the data gleaned from various districts’ approaches would be informed guidelines rather than a top-down dictum. While we applaud DESE for accelerating all-important dialogue on this digital-age issue, it might be the case that school districts have a clearer idea of how smartphone use is uniquely affecting their respective student bodies, which might suggest different methods and rules.

Nevertheless, those different approaches could inform some helpful guidelines from the state. Lenox’s “cellphone-caddy-in-every-classroom” practice seems eminently reasonable and replicable as a way to balance the importance of classroom attentiveness with allowing students 21st-century contact with family or friends between class periods. And while Berkshire Hills leaders are weighing shifts in their district’s phone policies, one thing that sticks out to us as positive is allowing teachers to proactively direct students to use their devices productively and appropriately. Some might find encouraging phone use in class an anathema, but the reality is that mobile devices are here to stay. Schools and education leaders would be wise to confront that reality not with draconian bans but with attempts to teach kids about using mobile devices for research and computation, healthily allocating screen time and other device-related executive functioning skills that many kids — and adults — sorely lack.

We urge Berkshire education leaders to proceed purposefully but thoughtfully here. Evolving efforts to curb technological trouble in classrooms could prompt fierce debate at some school board meetings, but it’s worth balancing good-faith efforts to address this issue with open-mindedness, flexibility and some epistemic humility. Similarly, we urge the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to separate signal from noise by carefully observing the policy experiments playing out in districts across the commonwealth before committing to any statewide policy that could come with its own complications and backlashes.