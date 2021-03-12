To find the idea that will transform a massive property like the Berkshire Mall, it takes a village — or, in this case, a county.
Last week, we put the question of the mall’s future development to our readers, asking them to dream big. Based on the dozens of thoughtful replies we received, Berkshire County certainly is not lacking for the imagination needed to turn what is into what could be.
The conversation about the mall’s future should be driven by the needs, wants and concerns of the community that surrounds it. We are happy to be a part of the necessary first step, priming the pump of inspiration so that developers have an ocean of locally-sourced ideas to dive into and search for a pearl.
And a deep dive is warranted. This is an issue at front of mind for many Berkshirites, evidenced not just by the number of responses but their diversity and detail as well. Among the suggestions were affordable housing, a biotech business park, a self-contained senior living village, indoor recreation and athletic space, a regional education center, an all-encompassing health and wellness complex and many, many more.
Of note was one submission from Lanesborough Select Board member Michael P. Murphy. His suggestion was not so much an idea for the Berkshire Mall, but a notion of how we should talk about the future of the mall: “I’d like to issue a public call for all sides to come together, put egos aside and instead of focusing on the differences try looking for the common ground where we can all work together in this regard.”
We could not agree more. Berkshire County, you have started the conversation — let’s keep it going. This isn’t just about what to do with a vacant shopping complex; it’s about the future of a parcel that could prove instrumental in the revitalization the region desperately needs. Officials, leaders and developers, take heed: The big idea we’re looking for might just be here somewhere.