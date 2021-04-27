In Massachusetts, normality finally has an arrive-by date.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state will lift all coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses, capacities and gathering limits by Aug. 1. Across the nation and throughout the commonwealth, the vaccination campaign rolls on — quite literally in Berkshire County, where Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit is hitting the road with doses to make sure that shots get in as many arms as possible. Now, in this long, grueling race against a deadly pandemic, we can finally see the finish line.
As we head through the final stretch, more and more of life’s small treasures that we’ve had to sacrifice in the war on COVID should be returning a bit at a time. Effective Friday, the state will relax outdoor masking rules so that face coverings are only required outside when it is impossible to properly distance. By May 10, larger venues can up their capacities to 25 percent, and amusement parks, road races and indoor events involving singing will be allowed with some precautions. And on May 29, indoor and outdoor gathering limits will rise to 200 and 250, respectively, and, if the leading public health indicators are going in the right direction, bars, wineries, distilleries, parades, street festivals and agricultural fairs will be able to make a return.
This timeline for COVID rule relaxation is welcome. It means that local communities and the state economy can begin revving the reopening engine soon, hopefully propelling us down the long road to recovery. And some of these rules have been unnecessary for some time, since the science isn’t really there to support their need or efficacy — e.g., the mandate on outdoor masking even while distanced or alone, which will fortunately disappear later this week.
The controlled tapering off of regulations is smart; COVID is floored, but not finished. Restrictions in riskier situations like indoor gatherings will be necessary for a bit longer until more widespread vaccination will hopefully bring us safely to herd immunity. It would be extremely unwise to let our guard down fully now after we’ve come so far, but public buy-in for still-needed regulations requires rule sets that are sensible and evidence-based.
Loosening requirements on practices like outdoor masking is consistent with updated, relaxed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding outdoor activities. The state might also consider a quicker timeline for lifting outdoor gathering limits. The science is clear that the risk of COVID transmission is extremely low outdoors compared to indoors, and with the weather improving, reasonably rolling back outdoor strictures would be a great way to encourage comparably safer activities while we continue the vaccination push.
In his Tuesday statement, Gov. Baker also said that, “Depending on vaccine distribution and public health data, the administration may consider reevaluating the Aug. 1 date.” It’s a good idea to remain flexible. As this pandemic has already taught us, anything can happen in a relatively short amount of time.
There’s good reason to be optimistic, however. According to the Department of Public Health, all of the leading indicators are pointing in the right direction. Massachusetts has the best per-capita vaccination rate of any state in the union with a population greater than 5 million. The commonwealth’s seven-day rolling positive test rate is under 2 percent. And on Monday, the number of new cases reported was the lowest single-day total reported in the state since November. Who knows — if vaccinations continue and cases drop at this rate, we might be able to safely return to normal ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
Nevertheless, we should keep our eyes on the finish line now that we can truly see it. After all that has been lost and sacrificed, Tuesday’s announcement makes the hope that the end is near feel a bit more real.
Until then, we should all continue to be smart. Mask up when you can’t properly distance. Avoid large indoor gatherings for just a bit longer. And get vaccinated as soon as you can. Victory against this viral enemy is nearly within our reach.