Our Opinion: As service sector struggles continue, Berkshires' economic future hangs in the balance

When summer wanes, we like to reflect on the unique offerings bestowed by the Berkshire cultural season — not only in terms of its artistic and community value but its symbiotic relationship with the service industry that drives the regional economy.
Yet the seemingly growing precariousness of the service industry threatens to undermine that balance, and that could spell deep problems for the Berkshires and its residents.
After our society and economy began to emerge from the long, dark shadow of COVID, we pledged to not take for granted all those summer-associated joys we hold so dear here, from enjoying a concert from the lawn at Tanglewood to seeing a show during theater season. Another thing we shouldn’t have taken for granted, though, was that the service industry would snap back to relative normality.
Most who have been to a restaurant or bar or hotel or theater later lately can recognize that it hasn’t.
As economists, pundits and your local restaurateur would tell you, businesses large and small are still finding it hard to staff up on service positions. The pandemic was a once-in-a-generation reset button for many previously employed in the service sector, leaving a tighter labor market.
Then there is the factor affecting nearly all businesses, hospitality-related or otherwise: a housing stock squeeze felt across the commonwealth. It’s been particularly tight in the Berkshires since COVID seemingly drove some folks from more congested areas like Boston and New York City into our neck of the woods, where the space is open but the housing units are sparse. Amid the resultant dwindling of available and affordable workforce housing, it’s much harder to attract a workforce — especially one that lives off minimum wage or tips.
Meanwhile, “tipflation” (the rising expectations of tipping amounts and instances) is a term on many tongues. Some folks upped their tipping generosity during the pandemic given the outsize risks and workload service sector workers took on. But the tipping expectations have not only continued but corresponded in many places with less or slower service due to the ongoing employee shortages. Even if customers have the empathy to recognize these trends aren’t the fault of the shorthanded workers at their favorite local spots, the pinch is felt on both sides of the counter. Just note the signs still up in countless Berkshire eateries and shops begging patience from customers and applications for employment.
While this is putting small businesses everywhere in a tough spot, given the criticality of the service sector and the tourism industry to our county’s economy and character, it particularly behooves Berkshire communities and leaders to pay attention to the issue and weigh the its worst permutations. What is the long-term risk to our Berkshire communities dependent on the service sector if those service jobs simply can’t be filled?
We don’t have those answers, and perhaps they’re grim — but we need to get a grip on them sooner rather than later. COVID taught us not to take things for granted. One thing our communities can’t afford to take for granted right now is that these palpable issues for the region’s hospitality industry are unlikely to magically resolve to the pre-pandemic past. It certainly hasn’t happened this summer, which means it’s something to think about this winter.