Our Opinion: Should we make daylight saving time permanent? Do away with it? Stay the course? Have your say

Whether one welcomes or grumbles at the prospect of springing ahead an hour, many people don’t think about it for much longer than the few days around one weekend in March. Not so this year, though. The Senate unanimously voting to make daylight saving time permanent has turned this biannual temporal task into a dinner table debate.
Rarely does the U.S. Senate unanimously agree on anything, but is springing ahead and staying there the right move?
The Senate bill’s main sponsors, which include Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, say the ostensible benefits reaped with a bit more light at day’s end are worth extending to the rest of the year. Whether it’s an extra round of golf or a bit more time for kids to play outside, it’s easy to see why the appealing tenets of daylight saving time would be even more appealing year-round. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who originally introduced the bill last year, goes so far as to say it could curb myriad problems from pedestrian accidents and crime to seasonal depression and childhood obesity, though there’s scant evidence to back up those specific claims.
It’s also worth considering one of the primary reasons Congress instituted daylight savings time in the first place: energy efficiency. The theory goes that extending more light into the evening could reduce demand for electricity — a relevant factor given the energy market’s current tumult. The evidence is at best mixed, however, as to whether it actually amounts to a meaningfully conservational measure.
Outside the Senate, some argue making daylight saving time permanent would have more downsides then benefits. For one thing, that extra hour of daylight in the evening isn’t just pulled out of the ether; it means an extra hour of darkness in the morning. During the winter, that would mean significantly later sunrises — particularly in the western parts of each time zone, where daybreak would come as late as 9:30 in the morning. It wouldn’t be quite that late here in Western Massachusetts, though it would push our latest sunrise of the year to around 8:30 a.m.
A bit more daylight in the evening is cold comfort to those rising early in the winter, whether it’s for a morning jog or a commute. It would also complicate school schedules, with first bells before the crack of dawn in some stretches of the year. Young people generally have more sensitive circadian rhythms, and this would certainly jostle them. In fact, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has argued that daylight saving is bad enough for public health across the board that standard time instead should be made permanent while eliminating daylight saving time altogether.
While the public is not quite as together on this issue as the Senate, a supermajority of Americans (71 percent) want to stop the practice of changing the clocks. In that same 2019 AP-NORC poll, though, they’re divided as to whether permanent daylight saving or permanent standard time is optimal. Whether it’s springing forward or falling back, the changing of the clocks is tied to some considerable ills, such as proximate increases in suicides, heart attacks, workplace injuries, vehicular fatalities and other social and medical maladies.
We definitely don't have all the answers here, but the rare swiftness with which the so-called Sunshine Protection Act cleared the Senate means this legislation could wind up uniquely affecting all Americans.