Our Opinion: When we stoke the fires of political polarization, we all get burned

If you travel along Route 41 in Great Barrington, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some prominent and provocative roadside signage. Four signs nailed to two trees indicate not only the particulars of the property owners’ politics but the general toxicity of our national discourse. “Trump 2024” and “MAGA” signs are coupled with considerably coarser messages: “F- the left” and “Let’s go Brandon,” the latter being a coded euphemism among right-wingers for a vulgar epithet against President Joe Biden.

It’s an incendiary display — a description that became briefly literal in February when someone lit one of the trees on fire in an apparent attempt to destroy the signs. Scorch marks now adorn one of the signs.

For us, this story is all too reminiscent of another from two years ago. In October 2020, a heated presidential election season proved combustible in a small, tight-knit Berkshire town when someone ignited hay bales arranged into a political message on a Dalton farm.

The two stories aren’t congruent. The hay bales on Holiday Brook Farm made for a benign, if large, 2020 endorsement of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while the signs on Route 41 in Great Barrington not only favor Mr. Trump but mock his opposition in vulgar terms. And the singed signage on Route 41 is a far less devastating outcome than the tall flames that stretched toward the Dalton sky and grabbed national headlines three years ago.

Still, the similarities are concerning: Someone expressed a political opinion, and someone else responded with fiery vengeance toward the property that carried the message. Whatever one thinks of the tone or content of the signs on Route 41, that does not bode well for the state of our shared Berkshire neighborhood, to say nothing of a nation facing existential threats to its democracy while staring down the barrel of another deeply contentious presidential election.

As an institution of the free press, we hold the First Amendment in high regard. If we truly believe in free speech as not just a platitude but a principle, then we must defend it consistently — even when it manifests as someone using their public-facing property to prop up a contemptible style of public discourse favoring a presidential candidate who is far from friendly to civil liberties and the spirit of democracy. If we don’t defend free speech when it’s uncomfortable to do so, then we aren’t defending it at all. The price of principled commitment to free expression is that, even as we lament the coarsening of our collective discourse, we can’t demand civility. But we can and must ask for it at a time when it’s desperately needed. Is civility served by nailing profane political insults to a tree for all to see, including motorists with kids who might ask what the messages mean and why someone would communicate so callously with strangers and neighbors? We think not. But is civility somehow better served — and are the uncivil shown the error of their ways — by fighting rhetorical fire with literal fire? Again, we think not.

Suggestively profane yard signs and arson over political speech are symptoms of the same disease, the poisonous infection of polarization that feeds the fever in our body politic. It is easier said than done to resist the cycle of retributive realpolitik when it touches your community.

‘Here he is.’ A phone call opened farm owner’s heart to accused fire-starter DALTON — Lonnie Durfee had been in police custody a day when he was handed a phone inside the Dalton station.

Fortunately, we saw a fine example of the requisite integrity in the wake of the Dalton hale bay arson. Days after watching flames engulf his property, Holiday Brook Farm owner Dicken Crane called the Berkshire jail to try and reach the man who set the fires. He was reaching out not in anger but out of concern; he heard that the arsonist, a fellow Dalton resident, had recently lost his son in an accident and as a result was struggling with his sobriety shortly before setting fire to the hay bales.

Perhaps it is too much to hope for such a moment of extraordinary compassion to follow this more recent fiery incident. But it is never too much to ask that we all shoulder the responsibility of maintaining and repairing civility instead of allowing or contributing to its erosion. Yes, the state of our politics — and politicians — makes that harder. It also makes it all the more necessary.

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. We have only two choices: help stoke the embers or try to put them out. Even when we feel the heat, we must choose the latter.