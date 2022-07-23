Our Opinion: Some critical questions for anti-Rest of River sentiment in Lee

The EPA and GE plan to bury PCBs in Lee. The town still wants to talk about it More than two years after elected Lee officials backed a plan to bury toxic materials in town, and get $25 million from the polluter, that decision isn't sitting well with residents.

It is safe to say that, regardless of what is written here or in Environmental Protection Agency permits, some people are going to remain diametrically opposed to the PCB dump part of a massive Housatonic River cleanup plan decades in the making.

As we have argued many times in this space, the Rest of River project is as necessary as it is overdue. A grand compromise struck in 2020 between municipal representatives and environmental leaders at all levels offers a real path forward on the critical mission of remediating miles of toxically tainted riverbed on the dime of the original polluter, General Electric Co. That mission should not be spoiled by localized opposition to a key cost-cutting measure of the plan: an overbuilt disposal facility that would only hold sediment with PCB levels far below the concentration threshold specified by federal Toxic Substances Removal Act.

Still, we get it. No matter how critical it is to move forward on cleaning up a river poisoned by decades of carcinogenic contamination and decades more of festering inaction, the reality is that people aren’t going to like the idea of a dump in their backyard. We can and should acknowledge that, even as we also acknowledge that the realistic alternative to proceeding is leaving an unregulated toxic disaster to fester across an entire rivershed area, including, among other spaces, more than a few folks’ backyards.

This calculus cannot be discarded. Some of the most adamant opponents of the PCB landfill (predictably concentrated near its proposed site in Lee) still assert that it is possible to move and remove the pieces of the Rest of River puzzle without disassembling or at least severely delaying what would already be a lengthy and complex cleanup plan. The holders of this belief suggest that just the right amount of agitation at the correct pressure points will get them exactly what they want — scrapping the local landfill — with no considerable downside: GE will simply capitulate to this sudden switch-up; lengthy permitting processes will not be set back; the regional benefits of the plan, from the river remediation to the municipal remuneration, will not be at risk.

This is folly. Considering the time elapsed in producing the consent decree and then a viable cleanup plan, it is almost certainly the case that the effort to restore the Housatonic will either proceed slowly but surely as scheduled or be hopelessly reset while the landscape remains poisoned. We must be able to hold two thoughts at once: Some folks’ sore feelings are understandable, and potentially torpedoing this crucial cleanup over those hard feelings is an irresponsible gamble that some appear dead set on taking on behalf of the entire region.

A nonbinding referendum on Lee’s most recent town election ballot showed that a large majority of voters want the Select Board to rescind its decision to accept the 2020 Rest of River agreement. That’s been reflected in local Select Board races since 2020, as voters have put new members on the board who made opposition to the landfill key to their candidacy. Yet even these figures, such as Select Board Chairman Sean Regnier and recently elected Select Board member Gordon Bailey, have wisely stressed that this opposition should not devolve into a scorched-earth policy that disregards possible legal complications for Lee — or, we might add, the environmental health and sustainability of the entire region.

Ahead of a public forum next month on the possibility of exiting the Rest of River agreement, the Lee Select Board has encouraged upset residents to make use of a sample letter on the town’s website that can be sent to lawmakers and other officials. It reads, in part, “We need your help in stopping GE from dumping on the Berkshires.” Is it at all relevant that legislators almost certainly do not have the authority to end-run EPA cleanup permits? And even if they did, should we really be setting the precedent that a handful of abutting complainants and a sympathetic member of Congress can upend massive, years-long environmental remediation projects already subject to a rigorous EPA permitting process? After years of decision-making by the relevant authorities and several court cases and appeals — all finding in favor of the EPA’s permit for the cleanup plan — it seems misplaced for Lee officials to reach out to other office-holders in an attempt to push this hot potato into their hands with little in the way of specific, realistic alternatives for handling it. Politics is the art of the possible, and so town leaders should attempt to channel the very real anti-Rest of River energy into possible solutions that could make a tough situation a bit less onerous, not simply amplify and direct vocal opposition with no real end goal beyond tanking a badly needed Housatonic River cleanup plan.

That almost certainly won’t win the hearts and minds of those most viscerally opposed to the Rest of River plan. Again, we won’t pretend that we can persuade those folks, either. A critical question, though, is what if anything would? If the answer is “nothing,” then that should be cautiously kept in mind by Lee officials who are wary of both the landfill and the ramifications of limitless resistance to it. Comparable PCB containment sites in Pittsfield — which are underbuilt compared to the one planned in Lee — have not had any of the catastrophic effects some in Lee have cited as reason for alarm. Does that evidence matter? A fresh legal fight opened earlier this year when two environmental groups asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit to review the EPA’s decision to grant a final permit. If this court rules, as others have, that the EPA’s decision was sound, will they accept it this time?

Lee civic and official leaders who will attend next month’s forum have some time to think on these questions and what the answers might mean for the future of the town and the greater region as this issue continues to roil the community. Undoubtedly, there will be easy agreement on critiques of the disposal facility, the EPA and Rest of River. But we hope officials also hold space for a critical analysis of ardent anti-dump sentiment, its realistic avenues for action and the predictable downstream consequences. If not, leaders will at best give concerned constituents the hollow balm of false hope. At worst, they’ll push Lee closer to dangerous liability or condemn the region to continued ecological degradation.