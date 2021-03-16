For many, a return to a “normal” summer in the Berkshires can’t be complete without the singular experience of enjoying a concert at Tanglewood. It’s a treasure we had to sacrifice last year amid the coronavirus crisis — but now there is hope that we might enjoy it once again soon enough.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is eyeing a return of live performances this summer with a Tanglewood launch by mid-July, according to BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe. That plan is still subject to approval at a BSO board of trustees meeting later this month and contingent on the go-ahead from the state regarding capacity rules.
In an interview with The Eagle, Mr. Volpe seemed hopeful that Tanglewood would “get the go-ahead,” and we share in his optimism. It’s not a sure thing yet, and no June live performances are on the table. Yet, even a curtailed Tanglewood season would signal a great leap forward toward the normalcy and pleasures often taken for granted until last year, when they were wrested from us as COVID-19 plunged the nation into darkness.
In holding on to hope for so long, we have certainly worn out the cliché of seeking the light at the end of the tunnel. But with the hope of a return to Tanglewood, we can nearly see that promising light, hear the joyful sounds and feel the grass of the Koussevitzky Shed’s lawn. We have come so far through the suffering of this awful pandemic, and thanks to vaccines we now have this viral opponent on the ropes. Hopefully, our victory over this invisible enemy and its cruel consequences can be literally trumpeted by the sound of music at Tanglewood soon enough.