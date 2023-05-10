Our Opinion: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a chance to support Berkshire food shelters and the increasing number of folks they help

Berkshire County letter carriers eager to energize Saturday's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Berkshire County's letter carriers are hoping to collect tons of nonperishable food donations on Saturday during the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

As we have highlighted previously in this space, demand has drastically increased for our region’s food pantries. The places and people that stand between our neighbors in need and food insecurity are facing a taller mission seemingly every month. The COVID-era surge in pantry patrons has not entirely subsided, and meanwhile inflation that has disproportionately tugged food prices upward is making it harder for many households to make ends meet.

The folks who meet this need head-on by staffing local food banks, organizing community meals and delivering food to homebound individuals are heroes. They deserve all the help we can give them, and our neighbors who rely on those resources to get by deserve it, too.

Fortunately, there’s an upcoming chance for us all to do a little in a collective effort that would mean a lot for local anti-hunger initiatives. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will take place this Saturday in communities across America, including here in the Berkshires. As always, it’s a joint effort between the United Way and the National Association of Letter Carriers, and on Saturday postal workers will volunteer their time to pick up donations of nonperishable food items from houses on their routes. If you’d like to participate, all you have to do is place nonperishable food items in a bag near your mailbox Saturday morning. The letter-carriers will do the rest by picking it up and bringing it to a regional Post Office — for Berkshire County, it will be the Fenn Street location in Pittsfield.

There, postal workers and volunteers will sort the food, weigh it and distribute it to local pantries throughout the Berkshires.

This year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be the 31st of its kind and the second since its return after the annual event had to be paused for two years amid the COVID pandemic. It was great to see the food drive return last year, although countywide donations amounted to less than half of what was collected in the last drive before the pandemic — “an incredible decrease,” as National Association of Letter Carriers Berkshire County President Amy Breault said.

We’d like to see that trend reverse and donations go up this year to match the considerable increase in demand facing food pantries across the county. From the People’s Pantry in Great Barrington to the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield to the Al Nelson Friendship Center in North Adams, our Berkshire community is blessed to have people who make it a priority to raise the floor of dignity for our most vulnerable neighbors. But their efforts do not run on blessings; they run on volunteer time and sweat equity, not to mention resources and funding.

Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive makes it easy to help them out, as the folks who deliver your mail are willing to do almost all the leg work. All you have to do to contribute to this life-giving cause is put a few nonperishable food items in a bag next to your mailbox. If you’re feeling particularly generous, please also consider donating your time. Volunteers are needed to help unload the donations from mail trucks, weigh the food and then pack it up into vans for distribution. As of this writing, the Berkshire United Way still has more than a dozen volunteer spots still open for Saturday. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and volunteers can join for one hour or more.

When we feed the hungry, so too are we nourished ourselves — and the soul of a nation with monumental wealth but millions of hungry children and seniors is in need of a hearty spiritual meal. The table is set for us all on Saturday. It’s always a good time to support critical community efforts against food insecurity, but this weekend will make for a particularly good opportunity for our Berkshire community to bounce back from last year’s lower donations and show the people who operate and patronize local food pantries that we have their backs in this time of increasing need.