A massive spending plan forwarded by the state Legislature now awaits Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature. That $4 billion bill, comprising $2.55 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $1.45 billion in surplus tax revenue, is poised to make some hefty investments in the people and infrastructure of Massachusetts. It would also leave $2.25 billion in ARPA money unallocated, which means an important conversation still looms about how to best aim a once-in-a-generation windfall.

The current bill would steer hundreds of millions of dollars toward some critical areas for a state seeking to move past the pandemic and recover stronger. That means the necessary measures to address COVID-19’s direct effects on a weary society — essential worker bonus pay, bolstering the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, shoring up strained hospitals — but it also means a boost for broader initiatives like housing, mental and behavioral care access, and local public health organizations. About $2 million would flow directly to Berkshire County aimed at a range of targets: resources and housing for low-income and homeless people; planning and training programs for public schools; upgrades to the area’s state parks and forests; building out broadband access for underserved Northern Berkshire communities.

To be sure, the primary goal of the ARPA legislation and funding is and should be cleaning up the COVID mess. The considerable broader investments that this bill would make are also sound, and we’re glad to see the Berkshires getting meaningful slices of the pie to address some critical regional needs. With more than $2 billion in ARPA bucks still in the bank, though, officials should prioritize capital investments and other sizable expenditures that level up state and regional services in a sustainable way, as opposed to new spending that will have to be continued in state budgets of the future when we likely won’t have the benefit of backup from landmark federal funding.

To this end, earmarks like the $230,000 toward municipal broadband in low-income and underserved Northern Berkshire towns set a great example. It’s putting a sizable chunk of cash toward something that those communities desperately need but would have a hard time funding on their own. It’s a one-time buildout after which the operational costs could be floated by users while promising significant downstream benefits for those communities and a greater region starved for growth.

Like other underserved, predominantly rural parts of the state, there are plenty of opportunities for this kind of wise investment across Berkshire County. The current spending bill would put $50,000 toward a water merger feasibility study in Great Barrington that could help relieve Housatonic’s water woes. The residents of the Briggsville Water District in Clarksburg deserve some attention, too.

As Eagle news coverage earlier this year highlighted, access to mental and behavioral health care in Berkshire County, particularly for youth, is sorely lacking. Children in extremis wind up stuck in emergency department beds for long stretches, their families facing difficult decisions about whether to send their vulnerable kids to far-flung facilities with the necessary care models. Investing in an inpatient facility as well as the regional resources and planning needed to address those needs more appropriately in Berkshire County would spare some unimaginable suffering for many Bay State families who feel they have nowhere to turn in some of their darkest hours — not to mention the overall social benefit and downstream savings offered by better addressing the current mental health crisis in a more holistic and regionally equitable way.

This is an unprecedented opportunity for Berkshire communities and others in the state facing tall systemic hurdles to catch up. This unique opportunity demands that the commonwealth be both ambitious, smart and fair in deciding where to invest. State lawmakers should look to their constituents and communities in need and think carefully about the most sustainable ways to help them with money that is usually not on the table and, crucially, will not be in years to come. Parts of this spending bill are a good start, but the Legislature should sharpen this focus when it comes time to spend the remaining billions.