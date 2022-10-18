Our Opinion: Smitty Pignatelli, Paul Mark for state Legislature

State House of Representatives, 3rd Berkshire District
Due to redistricting, Berkshire County’s representation on Beacon Hill will be diluted. This unfortunate reality makes the caliber of our representatives all the more important.
Rep. Smitty Pignatelli’s invaluable experience and institutional knowledge make him a strong voice for the people and communities of South County. Rep. Pignatelli, D-Lenox, is running for reelection in the newly redrawn 3rd Berkshire District, which includes Southern and Central Berkshire towns that he has represented for nearly 20 years.
He faces a challenge from Green-Rainbow Party candidate Michael Lavery, of Becket. Mr. Lavery’s campaign has admirably focused on critical issues like climate policy and government transparency. He points to his experience on the Becket Select Board, arguing it’s time for new blood in this House seat and alternative party representation in the Legislature.
Rep. Pignatelli, who served on Lenox’s Planning Board and Select Board before winning election to the state House in 2002, also knows what it’s like to be on a municipal board in a rural region often overlooked by Boston-based state officials. Critically, though, he’s already well-versed in speaking for our Berkshire towns on Beacon Hill. As our county loses a House seat to redistricting and our region’s representational influence in the Statehouse diminishes, this is no time to discard the dean of the Berkshire delegation for a freshman legislator who would need on-the-job training.
Given the unique challenges that our rural school districts and vital cultural institutions have faced in bouncing back from COVID, South County is fortunate to be represented by the dean of the Berkshire delegation on the Legislature’s joint committees on education and tourism.
His tireless calls for regional equity resonate beyond his district, and his commitment to standing up for a greater Western Mass. region that often feels overlooked is appreciated. In a particularly important example, Rep. Pignatelli has been an instrumental agitator in not only stoking the political will for East-West rail but flipping the ambitious project’s namesake around, adamantly insisting that an “West-East rail” project ensure that Berkshire County reaps the full benefits of a once-in-a-generation Massachusetts infrastructure moonshot.
This legislative experience and strong voice for Western Massachusetts are well worth retaining as a representative force for South County. The Eagle endorses Rep. Smitty Pignatelli for reelection to the state House of Representatives.
State Senate, Berkshire-Franklin-Hampshire-Hampden
In addition to losing a House seat, the Berkshires will also see its one state Senate district stretch farther eastward, thereby incorporating more towns from neighboring Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Fortunately, the most experienced candidate for this Senate seat is a Berkshire resident with a legislative history of advocating for rural residents, working-class families and progressive values.
Rep. Paul Mark, a Becket resident, is currently the state representative for the Berkshire House seat that is essentially disappearing because of redistricting. With a Senate seat left open by the outgoing Adam Hinds, Rep. Mark, a Democrat, is facing off against independent candidate Brendan Phair, of Pittsfield. As with the House race, the decision on who should be the sole Berkshire voice in the state Senate should center experience as a key consideration. Rep. Mark has a decade’s worth in the House. Mr. Phair, a Pittsfield Public Schools special education teacher, has little to no public office experience at any level.
Mr. Phair is running as an unaffiliated candidate, though his positions would not be out of place on a Republican’s platform — one that would likely skew more conservative than the average Massachusetts Republican, and certainly well to the right of the average Berkshire voter. Mr. Phair is for spurring economic development, helping out farms, boosting education and public transit funding — all good things. It’s what he’s against, though, that we believe puts him out of step with progressive values that we believe Berkshire County should represent in the Senate. Mr. Phair is not a supporter of the state ROE Act’s abortion access protections, instead favoring a ban on abortion that would only allow exceptions within the first trimester in cases of rape or medical emergency, though not incest. He also takes issue with Massachusetts’ gun control laws and landmark climate roadmap bill.
That certainly puts him at odds with Rep. Mark, who was proud to support the effort to pass the ROE Act and enshrine women’s right to choose their reproductive health care outcomes before the repeal of Roe v. Wade. The lawmaker also championed the climate roadmap bill, which puts Massachusetts on a path to lead the nation in mitigating climate change and reaping the economic development benefits of the burgeoning green energy sector. Additionally, Rep. Mark knows — and has worked hard to highlight and overcome — the specific challenges facing the mostly rural communities in his House district. We’ll need those values and insights in the person who will represent Berkshire County and the most rural Senate district on Beacon Hill. The Eagle endorses Paul Mark for state Senate.
Local democracy matters
While they did not earn our endorsements, we appreciate Mr. Lavery’s and Mr. Phair’s earnest efforts to engage with the democratic process. They threw their hats in the electoral ring to give voters a choice on their general election ballots, doing so as alternative-party candidates while working full-time jobs. These two candidates differed significantly in ideology, but both admirably put skin in the sacred game of partticipatory democracy, even as both of their campaigns were hampered by lack of specificity and policy substance. We hope that they keep at the project of engaging with the issues that move them and hopefully inspire others to do the same — because democracy is not just a noun but a verb.