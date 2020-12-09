Those who wish to see the Stockbridge Bowl’s perennial weed infestation problem addressed have unfortunately seen more drama than action on that front. The Stockbridge Bowl Association’s attempts to try using herbicide to combat the invasive Eurasian milfoil had been opposed by the town’s Conservation Commission, which balked at chemical treatment of the lake, which the state owns but the town manages.
After a Berkshire Superior Court judge ordered a year ago to allow the SBA to test the herbicide on a portion of the lake, followed by a compromise announced five months ago between the association and the conservation panel on the terms of this test five months ago, one could be forgiven for thinking that the drama has been put aside to seek the best course of action for the Stockbridge Bowl. Sadly, however, one would be mistaken in that hope.
Last week, the Stockbridge Conservation Commission received a strongly worded contempt of court citation this week from Berkshire Superior Court Judge John Agostini over the panel’s continued disobeying of his Dec. 3, 2019, order to allow a pilot treatment of the herbicide fluridone on a portion of the Stockbridge Bowl. The Conservation Commission, in spite of the court order, denied the SBA’s notice of intent earlier this year to apply the herbicide test, responding with a new list of conditions instead of those reached in a July compromise and agreed to not only by the SBA but by a limnology expert hired by the town.
“My view of this list compels the conclusion that, again, the Commission’s intent was simply to derail the application of the herbicide fluridone to the Stockbridge Bowl to control Eurasian Milfoil,” Judge Agostini’s order states.
Beyond purely ideological opposition, why the Conservation Commission has continued this derailment of even the testing of herbicide treatment remains a mystery. As there should be with any chemical treatment, there are valid ecological concerns regarding impact on the surrounding environment — for example, an endangered species of snail that inhabits the shoreline of the Stockbridge Bowl. Yet these concerns have been substantively addressed through the proper channels. The state’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program — an arm of the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife tasked with protecting rare species like the Bowl’s snails — had previously approved the SBA’s original plan for a full-lake treatment of the herbicide, subject to specific conditions.
Dr. Robert Kortmann, a scientist specializing in the study of inland aquatic ecosystems, was hired by the commission for his expertise on the use of herbicide treatments for inland lakes. He suggested the plan to test treatment of fluridone on a section of the lake and monitor for any ill effects and, if there are none, proceed with treatment of the entire lake.
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection also approved of this plan, and when the testing compromise was struck in July the DEP agreed to examine the herbicide-treated portions of the lake to determine whether full-lake treatment should proceed.
As Judge Agostini wrote in his decision memorandum in citing the Conservation Commission for contempt of court, “The facts of this dispute are not in serious dispute.” The town’s continued obduracy toward just testing this potential solution to the Stockbridge Bowl’s weed problems has placed it solidly into opposition not just with the SBA but with state environmental officials, the Superior Court and even the limnology expert that the town itself hired.
We would like to agree with Judge Agostini’s assessment in his original order that “all parties involved clearly have the best interest of the Stockbridge Bowl in mind,” and that the town wants the affliction to a vital Berkshire natural landmark resolved as much as everyone. But then what, precisely, is the reason for this protracted hold-up?
In reaction to the contempt of court citation, Patrick White, a member of both the town’s Select Board and Conservation Commission, wrote: “I know that it was never our intent to act with contempt; rather, we attempted to draft a set of conditions consistent with the Superior Court judgment that directed us to take into account Dr. Kortmann’s recommendations. Nevertheless, I take to heart the conclusions of Judge Agostini, an impartial observer, and in light of his contempt order I would like to apologize to the people of Stockbridge and to the Court.”
The apology is a good start, but it would be easier to accept in good faith if the Conservation Commission would stop slow-playing the testing plan of action that it already agreed to in July — a grand bargain that The Eagle editorial board praised as an important step toward addressing the Stockbridge Bowl’s milfoil issues.
Compromise, an essential part of good governance, can be tough, but in this case the substance of the compromise was reached nearly half a year ago.
In lieu of a reasonable excuse as to why the town continues to drag its heels, the only right direction for the next step is to actually follow through.