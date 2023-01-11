Our Opinion: Stockbridge, tribe continue to model real reconciliation

Building reconciliation in full view of our shared history is often difficult. Righting the wrongs of the past, if ever that’s possible, is even harder. Fortunately, the partnership between the town of Stockbridge and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of the Mohicans shows us all how it’s done.

Why the return of Stockbridge documents is being hailed as a victory 'for all tribal nations' The significant documents recovered from the Old Town Hall will be repatriated to the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of the Mohicans, following approval by lawmakers of a bill advanced by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli.

Those ties are further revealed when one digs just beneath the surface of the town now known as Stockbridge, formerly known as Indian Town. In fact, when some folks dug through the old Town Hall in March 2021, they found tribal documents tracing the tribe’s time and presence in the Berkshire hills that were once their physical home.

In fact, they still call this place their spiritual home — even a quarter-millennium after brutal repression and forced removal pushed them farther and farther westward, away from the lands that literally hold their ancestors’ bones. The tribal documents found in the old Town Hall are a rare written record of that ancestry and all the richness of history and culture therein. What’s even rarer, as the Stockbridge-Munsee Community’s Historic Preservation Manager Bonney Hartley points out, is to see such records returned to any of the tribes who have seen their culture, homelands and other connections to their own history systematically severed for centuries.

Healing those wounds isn’t easy, but all of us — not just Stockbridge residents or Berkshirites but all members of the human family — have a moral duty to try. Returning these documents to the community they historically belong to is one very important step. And now, with the final push on Beacon Hill completed, it’s an officially completed one, too. Transferring local government documents originating before 1870 requires not just a local vote but an OK from the Legislature as well. Stockbridge voters approved returning the documents to the tribe back in mid-2021, shortly after they were found. While we wish it didn’t take the Legislature so long to act on Rep. Smitty Pignatelli’s bill to advance the matter, it’s certainly better late than never.

For far too long, our Indigenous fellow Americans have seen their historic and cultural legacies eroded for the sake of expanding empire or negated for a simplistic national narrative. Anyone who is interested in knowing or preserving our shared American past and building a fairer, wiser American future ought to recognize that.

Stockbridge is fortunate to have local leaders and historians like Rick Wilcox who take that mission seriously. And those folks are fortunate to have magnanimous tribal partners like Ms. Hartley who fight to preserve a persecuted but proud people’s history while contributing to a richer, more complete understanding of American history that benefits us all.

For a time in the 18th century, Stockbridge was the exception to the rule in colonial-Indigenous relations. Unlike many other towns settled by Europeans, Stockbridge, then called Indian Town, was a place of mutual respect and co-governance. That rare peace was sundered by broken promises and capitulations forced on the Mohicans by European settlers. But that need not be the end of the story, and the admirable collaboration between the town of Stockbridge and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of the Mohicans ensures that it isn’t.

Now, Stockbridge can serve not as an exception but as an exemplar, demonstrating how other communities can also grapple with the fullness of their history in such a way that centers the precious humanity of the dispossessed while putting reconciliation over division.

It is the least we can do, and we are thankful to Ms. Hartley, Mr. Wilcox and all others involved for showing us it’s possible.