The Stockbridge Select Board found itself between a rock and a hard place last week when it had to decide whether and on what conditions to grant entertainment licenses to a couple prominent nonprofits whose big-draw events have rankled some neighbors. It’s an issue that will almost certainly will rear its head again, and fully addressing it is going to take more than just a compromise decision by a single municipal panel. A broader conversation is needed, reaching beyond the scope of an annual entertainment license hearing: How can we craft a modern model for nonprofit behavior that allows these essential entities to continue thriving while being fair to those around them?

That question is far easier asked than answered. On the one hand, the nonprofits’ annoyed abutters have a point that the sorts of activities in question amount to considerable expansions of what were once their traditional operations. One meeting attendee lamented these entities’ evolution from “wonderful artistic, historic credentials for the town to potential entertainment destinations, like Disney World.” While that’s an overly dramatic characterization, it gets to the heart of why some are understandably perturbed — particularly those who deal with a considerable influx of noise and traffic on otherwise quiet residential streets. These growing pains that stem from nonprofits operating more like businesses must be addressed. This is especially true since they don’t pay taxes as regular businesses do even as larger events and expanded operations do have an impact on taxpayer-funded services, such as wear and tear on infrastructure and public safety resources.

On the other hand, the nonprofits aren’t operating the way they do just to poke their neighbors’ eyes. Naumkeag and Berkshire Botanical Gardens, like other nonprofits, are trying to survive and thrive in a modern cultural sector ecosystem that makes sustaining themselves as they did half a century ago all but impossible. Nonprofits with proximate abutters should be considerate neighbors, but nonprofits that happen to exist in residential areas face the same sustainability pressures as ones that don’t. What’s good for them often is symbiotically good for Stockbridge as well, and that goes beyond the intangible benefits woven into the town’s cultural fabric. At least one business owner stood up at last week’s Select Board meeting to defend Naumkeag, saying his restaurant saw a big bump in autumn business and a record-high December largely thanks to the increased traffic brought by the Pumpkin Walk and Winterlights attractions.

All sides’ perspectives matter here. As Select Board member Patrick White put it: “We’ve all got to come together and compromise.” Again, easier said than done, but that approach modeled by the Select Board should be exported to a wider conversation about the philosophy of nonprofits and their shifting models of sustainability. When does a nonprofit in practice become more of an entertainment venue than a historical or cultural site? How should we update our expectations and regulations of those entities? Are there other unexplored ways for these nonprofits to sustain themselves? Should there be separate permitting processes or even dedicated boards to weigh and adjudicate these matters?

These are questions that can’t be answered here or at any one municipal meeting but must be spearheaded by a broad coalition of community leaders and stakeholders, including voices from other communities who have dealt with or are currently navigating similarly thorny disputes. It’s a conversation that needs to be appropriately broached sooner rather than later, and not just for Stockbridge’s sake given the number and impact of nonprofits across the Berkshires.