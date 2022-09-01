Our Opinion: Stockbridge officials should shed more light, less heat on residential tax exemption debate

Whatever one thinks of the proposal for Stockbridge to adopt a residential tax exemption, it’s a polarizing issue. That should come as no surprise, given that adopting the exemption would mean increasing property tax bills for second-home owners in a town where that demographic makes up more than half of the residents.

Still, the heat around this issue in Stockbridge has risen in recent weeks beyond when this contentious policy has come up for Town Hall discussion in the past. Just take a look at The Eagle’s letters to the editor sections in recent weeks, where readers can find impassioned pleas on both sides but some particularly some hard feelings expressed by part-time residents who feel the tax plan would unfairly and unnecessarily target them.

The residential real estate tax exemption is a policy option available to any Massachusetts municipality. Towns or cities can choose to adopt a tax break for its primary residents — those who live in town most or all of the year — by exempting up to 35 percent of their homes’ residential tax assessments. This in turn shifts more of the property tax burden onto part-time residents — those who own second or seasonal homes in town but whose primary domicile is located elsewhere.

In the four decades it has been available, only 16 communities in the commonwealth (all in Eastern Massachusetts) have adopted the residential exemption. Select Board Chairman Patrick White, the town’s biggest booster for adopting the residential exemption, wants Stockbridge to be the 17th. He cites upcoming capital costs for the town — from bridge repair and sewer projects to lake management and the regional school district budget — that will demand big local investment, and claims the residential exemption can help draw those funds from those most able to afford them. Backers of the residential exemption also say it’s a way to take some of the tax burden off permanent residents on a fixed income who want to remain a part of their hometown but feel the squeeze of rising assessments and the resultant higher tax bills.

In our estimation, the residential tax exemption is a mixed bag for addressing these issues. Certainly part-time residents care about quality local services and the town’s ability to provide them, but they also utilize those services less, and it’s understandable that some might have hard feelings about shouldering more of the tax burden with that reality. And while keeping folks on low, middle and fixed incomes is increasingly tough in towns like Stockbridge, the residential exemption seems like more of a scattershot approach that will arguably assist some primary residents who don’t necessarily need it. More tightly targeted programs might better address this and in fact are already available if lesser-known, such as the so-called “old-age exemption” and the real estate tax deferment program. It’s also worth nothing that a few Massachusetts communities have, through home-rule legislation, adopted a means-tested version of the residential exemption.

Much of this was laid out by the Finance Committee in their meeting last week, but, as its members stressed, its role is only advisory. The decision of whether to adopt the residential tax exemption is the Select Board’s (as would be the annual decision to renew it). Yet while the ultimate authority lies with the Select Board, the implications of such a big change — not just to the tax structure but potentially to the fabric of the community — compels taking a more measured look at how the whole residential populace feels about this issue. Even if Chairman White and others object to the basis of the “negative blowback,” as accurately flagged by the Finance Committee, that blowback is real and must be grappled with seriously when it comes to a discussion that comes with real risk of division. The palpable divisiveness currently engulfing the issue might be mitigated by widening the lines of official communication on the decision. Is the main goal to raise revenue for targeted capital costs or buoy primary residents on fixed incomes? Should the means-tested version of the exemption adopted in some other towns be part of the conversation in Stockbridge?

The Finance Committee has already offered its advice, but we believe the Select Board should systematically seek the advice of the entire town. Whether that’s a survey, nonbinding referendum or dedicated forum series, it is worth getting everyone’s pulse on this — and it should include second-home owners’ takes, as well. Unlike many other towns or cities where seasonal homeowners make up a majority of total residents, part-time residents are part and parcel of the Stockbridge community, most of them more neighbors than drop-in tourists in a resort town. Their voices should proportionately matter on this even as they aren’t heard in town meeting or local elections.

Getting this input from the whole community might be a bit of a project in itself. In fact, doing it right might require more time than is available before the Select Board’s October tax classification meeting. There’s no alternative to doing it right, though, and it’ll still be an option next year when further, more thoughtful discussion might render it less divisive. It is more than worth it to let everyone who wishes to have their voice heard on this controversial issue do so as a way of ultimately informing the Select Board’s decision on a sticky issue.