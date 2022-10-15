Our Opinion: A cross-state walk to fight mental health stigma takes its first steps in Berkshire County

We ask a lot of our first responders. For police officers, firefighters or EMTs, running toward deadly risks that would cause most of us to flee is just part of the job. But what about the silent risks that creep in when the adrenaline of the shift fades but the unique traumas of the job remain? And what about the stigmas that prevent those we ask to be brave and resilient from speaking up about these internal wounds?

After Sherborn Police Officer Douglas Kingsley lost colleagues to suicide, he felt he had to do something. So he stood up — and started walking. He doesn’t plan to stop until he’s crossed Massachusetts on foot. His journey began in in the Berkshires on Wednesday, taking off from Egremont through Great Barrington, Monterey and Otis. He plans to finish the trek at the Chatham Lighthouse on Cape Cod. He’s carrying a backpack and a mission: to raise awareness and support Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit whose mission is to educate the public and first responders about mental health issues associated with the work, and reduce stigma around it.

If you need help • Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 • Chat: 988lifeline.org • Veterans Crisis Line 988 and then dial 1 • Brien Center Crisis Line: 1-800-252-0227

He wants his fellow first responders, and anyone else facing their darkest moments, to know that there is help available — and that it’s OK to ask for it.

“What will harm us even more is if we don’t talk and share — if we keep to ourselves,” Mr. Kingsley told an Eagle reporter who spoke to him on the Berkshire leg of his journey. “I had the feeling that when it comes to suicide in our profession — mental health issues — it can be dismissed, or viewed though a negative lens.”

It is heartbreaking but true. No one wants to talk about suicide — even if America, in the grip of a systemic mental health crisis, truly needs to. It is not a feel-good story to note that the public safety personnel we task with protecting our communities are disproportionately vulnerable to unimaginable trauma. Everyone solemnly notes the meaning of holidays like Memorial Day, yet few highlight or even know that U.S. veteran suicide has outstripped combat deaths by four to one over the last two decades. Gun violence grabs headlines, but the staggering statistics on suicide by firearm — which account for more than half of U.S. gun deaths — do not.

So, how do we talk about something so destructive yet so despairing? Admirably, Mr. Kingsley is doing just that by proclaiming across the commonwealth that no matter how much it might hurt, no matter how helpless it might seem, you’re not alone and there are simple ways to reach out for help. Fittingly, that message inspired others to show that Mr. Kingsley is not walking alone in his goal to raise awareness of this sensitive but urgent issue. While he was passing through Great Barrington, several locals joined him, including a fellow police officer with the Great Barrington department and two staffers from the Berkshire Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, others on his planned route have offered up meals or places to stay along the way. And he’s already raised thousands for Blue H.E.L.P. via his GoFundMe page at this stage in his journey.

Those sentiments from everyday people on the roadside, from South County to the Cape, reaffirm that the simple act of reassuring someone that they don’t walk alone can mean the world. Our health care system badly needs systemic change to shore up the resources available to those in extremis — whether it’s veterans, first responders, correctional officers, LGBTQ folks or anyone else who is disproportionately vulnerable to suicide risk. No one should have to suffer like that, but they especially should not have to suffer in silence. While those overarching changes unfortunately won’t come quick, Mr. Kingsley demonstrates that one thing we can do on an individual basis in the here and now is reach out to those most vulnerable and say that someone cares, that help is available, and that they deserve that help.

The very real systemic barriers toward mental health parity and the social stigma against meaningfully discussing the impact of suicide won’t disappear tomorrow.

Over the next several days, though, we sincerely hope Mr. Kingsley will touch more than a few lives along the way and let them know that they aren’t alone in this fight. We wish him and all others who would take a step forward for the betterment of others safe travels in that journey.