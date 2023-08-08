Our Opinion: Tanglewood traffic jam, while frustrating, shows how much so many people want to be here

It’s been an eventful few days at Tanglewood. A weekend of wonderful music crescendoed with a sold-out “Film Night” Boston Pops performance led by legendary composer John Williams taking the stage with fellow cinema-score virtuoso David Newman to conduct Williams’ iconic silver-screen themes. Then Tuesday’s return of Tanglewood on Parade reminded why it’s a perennial summer season favorite with its melding of musical sublimity and community joy.
Most every summer, music lovers are spoiled by a full season of beautiful noise at the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home in the heart of the Berkshires. Sometimes, though, a few high notes resonating in quick succession from the Koussevitzky Shed really remind us just how lucky we are as a cultural center, a regional economy and a community to have this amazing venue in our backyard. That’s worth keeping in mind even and perhaps especially when a high-profile event like “Film Night” draws 18,000 attendees to a small Lenox access road and causes considerable delays for all the folks who understandably want to take in Mr. Williams’ masterworks as performed by the Boston Pops. Tanglewood is certainly accustomed to well-attended concerts, although this one seemed to cause more traffic headaches than usual.
We feel for those who were stuck in the jam and made late; we certainly wouldn’t want to miss a note of “Duel of the Fates” as conducted by the maestro himself, either. At the risk of coming off as too glass-half-full, however, having a lot of people flock to the heart of the Berkshires in pursuit of world-class art and entertainment is a better problem to have than the converse scenario of no one coming. COVID hit particularly hard for cultural institutions, especially performance venues, and their rebound was not guaranteed after the pandemic abated. While not every institution has been able to bounce back strongly yet, it’s good to see that Tanglewood — a jewel in the crown of the Berkshire cultural corridor and a big driver of a tourism-heavy regional economy — seemingly has. To us, a frustrating but temporary traffic jam every once in a while is worth it to know that all those people want to be here and share in our deep affection for this place where moving music and lush Berkshire landscape harmonize in such sonorous fashion.
After all, if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we shouldn’t take even the most foundational tenets of our cultural, economic and social spheres for granted — and in the Berkshires, Tanglewood hits all three of those notes. It is comforting to see and hear the tradition of Tanglewood on Parade march forth with fanfare once again. And it is fulfilling to take in the still-vital virtuosity of a legend like Mr. Williams when he graces a favorite stage of his in our Berkshire backyard — a stage the 91-year-old maestro might not take many more times in the future. Like music itself, the treasures on offer at Tanglewood are at once ephemeral and timeless.
Traffic aside, this recent stretch was a good time to be at Tanglewood — and what’s good for Tanglewood is typically good for the Berkshires.