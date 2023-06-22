Our Opinion: Tanglewood's return is the kind of news we like to hear

What does it take to get Tanglewood ready for the season? With around 100 ticketed events, the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer home is back at full throttle, including a robust Popular Artists Series.

Nothing says summer in the Berkshires quite like Tanglewood’s trumpeted return.

The second home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 10 weeks of programming tonight with the return of “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” The live taping of National Public Radio’s weekly quiz show will feature film star Karen Allen, of Great Barrington, a particularly fitting celebrity guest: Her latest on-screen role is another turn as Marion Ravenwood in the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, scored by none other than BSO favorite John Williams.

And on Friday, The Steve Miller Band will make its Tanglewood debut, supported by Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, with an evening of classic rock that should give a rollicking start to a sonorous summer.

It’s a comfort and a privilege that, no matter how dark the winter or how deep our discontent, we can expect the sound of music to warm us. That’s not to say we should take Tanglewood’s world-class musical offerings and unique community spirit for granted — a lesson learned painfully during the pandemic. We should never lose the renewed appreciation for the things we’re still gaining back from the COVID era. The Linde Center is back to full programming this summer, while family-friendly activities suspended during the pandemic such as the Kids Corner and lawn games are restored.

After all, the transition from spring to summer is about enjoying the fruits of renewal — and nothing shakes off the doldrums and rejuvenates the soul like relaxing in harmony with other music-lovers on the lawn under a summer sky. In the sea of headlines, seeing and hearing Tanglewood tune up for another season is a rare beacon of unalloyed good news — and we’ll take that whenever we can.