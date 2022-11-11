Our Opinion: Thank you to our veterans — we owe you so much more

Just a few days ago, we called on our readers to perform their civic duty at the polls in a pivotal election. It’s only fitting that, in the same week, we have the chance to thank those who took on a higher duty in the name of defending those rights vital to a democracy.

Veterans Day is not just a time to thank those who served our country; it’s a time to remind ourselves we should thank them more often — and more substantively — regardless of what day it is.

Vets proudly took up one of the toughest jobs and put themselves in harm’s way to defend our nation, its ideals and their fellow citizens. All who have shouldered that burden in the post-Vietnam era have done so on a volunteer basis. For all too many, that burden remains heavy long after the tour of duty is done. Veterans face a 57 percent higher risk of suicide than their average fellow American who hasn’t served. In fact, veteran suicide, the second-leading cause of death for U.S. veterans under 45, has taken four times as many lives as all U.S. combat deaths in the period since 9/11. Social crises always hit vulnerable populations like vets harder, a reminder that ambitious but necessary efforts to strengthen mental health responsiveness and treatment ought to be framed as efforts that will benefit all but disproportionately aid veterans.

The same arguably goes for homelessness. As Pittsfield struggles mightily to confront a very visible homelessness problem, a less-visible reality is worth keeping in mind: 13 percent of homeless American adults are veterans. Former military service members are twice as represented in the country’s homeless population as they are in the general population. Of that homeless veteran population, half have disabilities and more than two-thirds have substance-abuse issues.

This might not amount to a cheery Veterans Day message, but for all the danger these brave men and women have turned toward for our sake, we must not turn away from these statistics. To simply thank veterans is not nearly enough.

We owe them the clear-eyed recognition of the fact that the richest society in world history continues to fail far too many who embraced hardship to defend us and have the scars to prove it. Rectifying this requires not just the proper pronouncements one day a year but serious investments: housing assistance, medical care, mental and behavioral health services, addiction treatment, familial support. Those measures might not come cheap, but our veterans have earned it — no matter how politically inconvenient it is in the current economic moment to raise the subject of increased spending or the perception of higher taxes. We have spent trillions in the 21st century on putting Americans in harm’s way, sometimes recklessly. It is only right to commit to investing in those who stood up to fight for us.

We owe them our attention when our vets raise their voice on the issues that affect them. Take, for example, the former Marine living in Lenox who raised his voice for not just himself but his fellow former soldiers on the lagging reimbursement rates for traveling to Veterans Affairs health care facilities. Legislation filed earlier this year in Congress would update those rates to at least equal to those set for use of privately owned vehicles by U.S. government employees — a bill that deserves serious consideration from the Massachusetts delegation and other federal leaders.

We owe it to them to heed the nonprofit and advocacy groups most familiar with the unique struggles veterans face and how we might help to alleviate them. That includes agencies like Soldier On assisting vets facing homelessness with transitional housing and supportive services, which deserve not just praise but support in their life-giving missions.

Those solemn debts are far from repaid. At the very least, we must strive to acknowledge them in full that we might better protect those who risked all to protect us. To those brave men and women in our Berkshire community: Thank you for your service.